Universal Destinations & Experiences Officially Going Ahead with United Kingdom Theme Park Resort Project
Pending all approvals, construction is expected to begin in 2026.
Universal Destinations & Experiences has officially announced their intent to go ahead with building the company’s first-ever theme park and resort in the United Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- After first revealing that they have purchased land in Bedford, England for a possible theme park resort in December 2023, Universal Destinations & Experiences have officially announced their intent to go ahead with building the project, pending planning consent approvals.
- This follows more than a year of feasibility, due diligence, and close engagement with local and national stakeholders, as well as members of the local surrounding communities.
- The proposed plans include an entertainment resort complex with a world-class theme park with several themed lands featuring Universal’s distinct brand of immersive storytelling, thrilling rides, innovative attractions and exciting entertainment.
- Initial resort plans also feature a 500-room hotel and a retail, dining and entertainment complex.
- The development is reported to generate nearly £50 billion of economic benefit for the UK and will create thousands of new, high-quality jobs.
- When it opened, the theme park would be one of the largest employers in the region, with approximately 80% of employees expected to come from Bedford, Central Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes.
- The project has strong support from the national and local government, and will unlock a number of expansions to railway stations and upgraded roads.
- A planning proposal will be submitted to the government in the months ahead with a projected construction start date in 2026, and a projected opening in 2031 – subject to the relevant planning approval.
- Additional news will be shared on the project’s website universalukproject.co.uk, and local residents will be kept abreast of the status of the project’s planning application.
