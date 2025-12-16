Discover the Four Fantastical Worlds of Looney Tunes Land – Coming to Six Flags Magic Mountain in 2026
The park's family area will be transformed with new Looney Tunes magic.
Six Flags Magic Mountain has announced a major renovation to their Looney Tunes themed land, which will be reimagined in 2026 to simply become Looney Tunes Land.
What's Happening:
- Previously known as Bugs Bunny World, Six Flags Magic Mountain will introduce the reimagined Looney Tunes Land in summer 2026.
- This family-friendly area will be refreshed to evoke the warm, nostalgic feelings of the Chuck Jones era of Looney Tunes, featuring four distinct areas inspired by beloved classic characters.
- At the heart of the new Looney Tunes Land lies a cozy central park, where Bugs Bunny welcomes guests into his home. In the other three areas, visitors will traverse the New Mexico desert in pursuit of the Road Runner with Wile E. Coyote, explore lush tropics alongside Taz and take in the High Sierra with Daffy Duck at the helm.
- But with new offerings, some classic attractions will be saying farewell – namely two kid-friendly roller coasters: Magic Flyer and Speedy Gonzales Hot Rod Racers.
- Let's take a closer look at the four new areas within Looney Tunes Land.
Taz-Mania:
- Welcome to TAZ-mania! Guests will immerse themselves in a vibrant tropical landscape, but be on the lookout for the chaotic Taz, who has clearly left his mark.
- This area will feature an updated Whistlestop Train rethemed as Taz’s Tasmanian Train Tours, where guests can hop aboard the Tasmanian Express for a colorful and lively tour through the island’s wilderness. Be warned, though; the mischievous Tasmanian Devil himself has escaped his enclosure and is set to wreak havoc along the way.
- Meanwhile, the all-new Taz’s Exploration Trail (which replaces Magic Flyer and Tweety’s Escape locations) is where guests will explore the Tasmania Trail and go on a treasure hunt.
- This area will also add new seating and turf to the region.
Road Runner Ridge:
- In the New Mexico-inspired area, Wile E. Coyote will embark across the breathtaking badlands on his relentless quest to capture the elusive Road Runner. Of course, everyone will need to keep an eye out for ACME traps cleverly hidden among the captivating rock formations and desert terrain.
- Guests will be further transported into this coyote’s world with the iconic painted tunnel. Just like in the cartoons, there will be laughs and unexpected twists for all while navigating through this thrilling zone.
Bugs Bunny Play Park:
- Bugs Bunny Play Park will be dedicated to the charismatic character that unites everyone and will be focused on frolicking fun. The area will replace Speedy Gonzalez Hot Rods and Pepe Le Pew’s Tea Party and will feature thematic free play and exploration zones.
- A fan favorite, Merrie Melodies Merrie-Go-Round will be refurbished to match the rest of the park and will sport a vibrant color scheme and new marquee sign celebrating the adventurous spirit of the new area.
- Wascal’s, the area’s restaurant, will undergo a refresh, including a retheming of the scenic buildings and the addition of picnic tables to give guests a feel of dining at a civic park.
- Lastly, Wascal’s backside facade will include a new Granny’s House with an explorable interior with 2D elements.
Camp Duck Amuck:
- It is never duck season in Daffy Duck’s territory! In the new and scenic High Sierra-inspired zone, Daffy calls the shots and here Taz’s Trucking Company will become Daffy’s Forest Four-Wheelers, where forest ranger Daffy Duck will invite young junior rangers to hop aboard their own jeeps and join him on patrol. Along the trail, fun and humorous character scenes, alongside informative signage, will emphasize the importance of conservation and safety while enjoying nature.
- Furthermore, the Looney Tunes Lodge will be renewed to resemble a cabin found in the High Sierra mountains and will receive all-new, wood-look foam flooring with an exaggerated wood grain.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com