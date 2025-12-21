New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store - December 21-27
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
Table of Contents:
Sunday, December 21, 2025
Mystery Savings Event
Take up to 40% off Disney merchandise favorites including toys, apparel, accessories, and more!
10% Off
Storybook Land 3D Attraction Poster Light-Up Figure – Disneyland | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Icon Necklace by Kendra Scott | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Clogs for Adults by Crocs – Winter Blue | Disney Store
20% Off
Mickey Mouse Icon Peppermint Swirl Spirit Jersey for Kids | Disney Store
The Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Tote | Disney Store
Star Wars: The Last Command Action Figure Set – The Black Series | Disney Store
30% Off
Walt Disney World Holiday Fair Isle 24 oz. Starbucks® Travel Tumbler with Straw | Disney Store
Wheezy Plush – Toy Story – 9 3/4'' | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends Fleece Pullover for Men by Columbia | Disney Store
40% Off
Minnie Mouse Polka Dot Rolling Luggage – 28'' | Disney Store
Mary Poppins 60th Anniversary Limited Edition Doll – 17'' | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh Big Face Holiday Canvas Tote | Disney Store
Last Chance! Toys for Tots Ultimate Toy Drive
Everyone is in full-on holiday mode and that means Disney Store’s Ultimate Toy Drive is on now! Disney is continuing their longtime support of Toys for Tots by inviting fans to join in and help share the magic with others. Fans can donate through December 24th!
Give the Gift of Magic to a Child in Need. Join Disney Store's Ultimate Toy Drive to Support Toys for Tots!
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!