New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store - December 21-27

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

What’s Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!

Table of Contents:

Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.

Sunday, December 21, 2025

Mystery Savings Event

Take up to 40% off Disney merchandise favorites including toys, apparel, accessories, and more!

10% Off

Storybook Land 3D Attraction Poster Light-Up Figure – Disneyland | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Icon Necklace by Kendra Scott | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Clogs for Adults by Crocs – Winter Blue | Disney Store

20% Off

Mickey Mouse Icon Peppermint Swirl Spirit Jersey for Kids | Disney Store

The Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Tote | Disney Store

Star Wars: The Last Command Action Figure Set – The Black Series | Disney Store

30% Off

Walt Disney World Holiday Fair Isle 24 oz. Starbucks® Travel Tumbler with Straw | Disney Store

Wheezy Plush – Toy Story – 9 3/4'' | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Fleece Pullover for Men by Columbia | Disney Store

40% Off

Minnie Mouse Polka Dot Rolling Luggage – 28'' | Disney Store

Mary Poppins 60th Anniversary Limited Edition Doll – 17'' | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh Big Face Holiday Canvas Tote | Disney Store

Last Chance! Toys for Tots Ultimate Toy Drive

Everyone is in full-on holiday mode and that means Disney Store’s Ultimate Toy Drive is on now! Disney is continuing their longtime support of Toys for Tots by inviting fans to join in and help share the magic with others. Fans can donate through December 24th!

Give the Gift of Magic to a Child in Need. Join Disney Store's Ultimate Toy Drive to Support Toys for Tots!

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

at checkout. 40% Off Ornaments - Select Styles | Prices as Marked

30% Off Stoney Clover Lane - Select Style | Prices as Marked

$20 Kids Backpacks - orig. $34.99 | Select Styles

Free Gift with Purchase

Free Limited Edition Holiday Poster with any Citizen watch purchase. While supplies last.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

