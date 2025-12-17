We're Fur-Real! Disney Store is Celebrating 55 Years of "The Aristocats" with New Merchandise
Another Disney animated classic is celebrating a milestone anniversary, and this one will have you purring with delight! Fans can commemorate 55 years of The Aristocats with a new assortment of merchandise at Disney Store.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Everybody wants to be a cat, especially a cultured, cute cat from The Aristocats! The beloved film is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year, and that means it's time to introduce new merchandise to grow your collection.
- Kittens Marie, Toulouse, Berlioz, their mother Duchess, and her friend Thomas O'Malley get a chance to shine on a charming lineup of apparel and accessories from Disney Store.
- Adult fans will love the colorful stylings from Spirit Jersey, a swirl dress from Uniqe Vintage, and must-have accessories from Cakeworthy that allow them to showcase their love for this movie. There's also a shimmer Wishables series that presents all 5 cats in blind box packaging, so it'll be a mystery to discover which plush you get!
- The Aristocats collection is available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $12.99-$128.00.
Disney Store
The Aristocats ''Bonjour'' T-Shirt for Women – 55th Anniversary | Disney Store
The Aristocats Suspender Skirt for Women – 55th Anniversary | Disney Store
The Aristocats 55th Anniversary Spirit Jersey for Adults | Disney Store
Disney Wishables Shimmer Mystery Plush Blind Pack – The Aristocats 55th Anniversary – 5'' – Limited Release | Disney Store
Unique Vintage
The Aristocats Swing Dress for Women – 55th Anniversary | Disney Store
Cakeworthy
Marie Fleece Beanie for Adults by Cakeworthy – The Aristocats | Disney Store
Toulouse Fleece Beanie for Adults by Cakeworthy – The Aristocats | Disney Store
Berlioz Fleece Beanie for Adults by Cakeworthy – The Aristocats | Disney Store
Marie Pullover Sweatshirt for Women by Cakeworthy – The Aristocats | Disney Store
The Aristocats Lounge Pants for Women by Cakeworthy | Disney Store
The Aristocats Sherpa Fleece Zip Jacket for Adults by Cakeworthy | Disney Store
Marie Zip Hoodie for Women by Cakeworthy – The Aristocats | Disney Store
More Disney Styles
Marie Fashion T-Shirt for Girls – The Aristocats | Disney Store
Marie, Toulouse, and Berlioz T-Shirt for Adults – The Aristocats | Disney Store
Marie Fleece Zip Hoodie for Toddlers – The Aristocats | Disney Store
The Aristocats University Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults | Disney Store
Marie Fleece Pajama Set for Kids – The Aristocats | Disney Store
Marie, Toulouse and Berlioz ''Stacked'' T-Shirt for Adults – The Aristocats | Disney Store
Marie Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – The Aristocats | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store:
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 40% Off Holiday Cheer Select Styles | Prices as Marked
- 40% Off Ornaments Select Styles | Prices as Marked
- $20 Kids Backpacks - orig. $34.99 | Select Styles
- Guests can also pick up plush, accessories, and collectibles at a discount with any purchase such as:
Free Gift with Purchase
- Free Limited Edition Holiday Poster with any Citizen watch purchase. While supplies last
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!