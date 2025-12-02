Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – December 2025

Bring home the latest collectible designs that celebrate your favorite characters and stories.

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Happy Tuesday Disney fans! If you’re in the market for a new pin to add to your collection or a magic design to gift to a friend, Disney Store is the place to visit.

Each week brings a wave of pins inspired by characters, movies, special occasions, and Disney Parks that will delight fans of all ages.

This month, bring home colorful collectibles featuring: Limited Release Winnie the Pooh and Christopher Robin Pin Set (December 2) Sleeping Beauty Castle Limited Edition Pin - Disney Windows of Attraction (December 9) Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Limited Edition Slider Pin (December 16)

So what are you waiting for? Find your next favorite Disney Pin at Disney Store! December 2025 designs are available now and prices range from $19.99-$79.99.

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

December 2, 2025

Walt Disney and Sleeping Beauty Castle Hinged Pin – Walt Disney Day 2025 – Limited Release | Disney Store

Aladdin Magnetic Pin – Disney Artist Collection by Jes Willis – Limited Edition

Beauty and the Beast Magnetic Pin – Disney Artist Collection by Jes Willis – Limited Edition

101 Dalmatians Magnetic Pin – Disney Artist Collection by Jes Willis – Limited Edition

Winnie the Pooh and Christopher Robin Pin Set – Hundred Acre Wood Series – December

Sleeping Beauty Castle and Cinderella Castle Spinning Mini Jumbo Pin – Disney Artist Collection by Jes Willis – Limited Edition

Hercules Magnetic Pin – Disney Artist Collection by Jes Willis – Limited Edition

Donald and Daisy Duck ''Aloha Kalikimaka 2025'' Holiday Pin – Limited Release | Disney Store

Stitch ''Merry Stitchmas'' Holiday Mystery Pin Blind Pack – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



