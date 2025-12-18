Crayola Brings Disney Creativity to Toy Fair 2025 with Mess-Free Art and Bluey Fun

Crayola is once again teaming up with Disney to deliver a colorful lineup of kid-friendly art sets unveiled at Toy Fair 2025, blending creativity, portability, and parent-approved ease of cleanup. From mess-free Color Wonder favorites and the playful expansion of Scribble Scrubbies with Bluey, to classic coloring kits designed for screen-free fun, these Disney-themed Crayola products are built to inspire imagination at home or on the go. As we head into the holiday gift-giving season, this assortment offers something for every young artist—whether they love stamping, coloring, scrubbing, or decorating their favorite characters.

Color Wonder Mess Free

Crayola’s Color Wonder Mess Free line continues to be a standout for stress-free creative play, with several Disney favorites on display at Toy Fair 2025. The Color Wonder Mess Free Light-Up Stamper, Bluey ($29.99) adds an interactive twist to coloring with a light-up stamper that matches the selected ink color, 10 Bluey character stamps, Color Wonder markers, and activity pages—while ensuring ink only appears on Color Wonder paper. For superhero fans, the Color Wonder Mess Free Spidey & His Amazing Friends Neon Coloring Pages & Markers ($8.99) features neon shimmer pages and mess-free markers that reveal bold colors without staining hands, clothes, or furniture. Disney Princess fans can add sparkle with the Color Wonder Mess Free Disney Princess Glitter Coloring Pages & Markers ($8.99), which builds glitter directly into the paper for shimmering scenes of Ariel, Belle, and Cinderella—no glue required. Rounding out the lineup, the Color Wonder Mess Free Frozen 2 Glitter Effects Set ($8.99) brings Anna, Elsa, and friends to life with glitter-effect pages and no-mess markers, making all four sets ideal for travel, gifting, and worry-free creative fun for kids ages 3 and up.

Crayola also offers a range of classic coloring sets built for easy, worry-free creativity at home or on the go. The Color Wonder Mess Free Princess Coloring Pages & Markers ($8.99) includes 18 pages featuring beloved Disney Princesses like Belle, Jasmine, and Ariel, plus five Color Wonder markers that only appear on special paper. Fans of Arendelle can color alongside Anna and Elsa with the Color Wonder Mess Free Frozen 2 Coloring Pages & Markers ($8.99), which pairs 18 Frozen 2 pages with mess-free markers in travel-friendly packaging. Bluey fans will love the Crayola Bluey Color Wonder Coloring Set ($8.99), featuring 18 playful pages starring Bluey, Bingo, and the whole family, while Marvel fans can swing into action with the Spiderman Color Wonder Coloring Set ($8.99), packed with Spidey and His Amazing Friends artwork. All four sets use folder-style packaging for easy storage, work with other Color Wonder supplies, and make ideal gifts or stocking stuffers for kids ages 3 and up.

Rounding out the Color Wonder Mess Free coloring sets are two more Disney favorites designed for easy, no-stress creativity. The Crayola Color Wonder Mickey Mouse set ($8.99) lets kids color Mickey and his Clubhouse pals across 18 fun-filled pages using five Color Wonder markers that only appear on special paper, keeping skin, clothes, and carpets spotless, all neatly stored in reusable folder-style packaging. Under the sea, the Crayola Color Wonder Disney Junior Ariel set ($8.99) features 18 Ariel-themed coloring and activity pages inspired by the hit Disney Junior serie, paired with five mess-free markers that make it perfect for travel, quiet time, or everyday creative play. Like the rest of the Color Wonder line, both sets work with all Color Wonder markers, paints, and stamps, and make thoughtful, nontoxic gifts for kids ages 3 and up.

Bluey Scribble Scrubble

Bluey has joined Crayola’s popular Scribble Scrubbie line, bringing the show’s playful energy to the brand’s color-wash-repeat pets. The Scribble Scrubbie Bluey Deluxe Set ($14.99) lets kids color, customize, and scrub clean Bluey, Bingo, and Muffin using six washable markers, a scrub brush, and 40 reusable character stickers. Part of the long-running Scribble Scrubbies collection, the set encourages imaginative storytelling as kids design costumes and patterns, wash the figures clean, and start again for endless creative play. Fully compatible with other Scribble Scrubbies pets, playsets, and accessories (sold separately), this nontoxic deluxe set makes a standout gift for Bluey fans ages 3 and up who love hands-on creativity.

The Scribble Scrubbie Bluey Pool Set ($32.99) expands the color-wash-and-play concept into a full play environment inspired by the Heeler family. This larger playset includes Bluey, Bingo, Chilli, and Bandit figures, plus a pump pool, innertube, scenic recolorable backdrop, eight washable markers, and a scrub brush, giving kids endless ways to decorate, rinse, and redesign their characters. Fully compatible with other Scribble Scrubbies pets and accessories (sold separately), the set encourages imaginative storytelling and hands-on creativity, making it a standout birthday or holiday gift for Bluey fans ages 3 and up.

Classic Coloring Fun

Kicking off the Classic Coloring Fun section, the Bluey Create & Color Art Case ($22.99) delivers an all-in-one art set designed for kids who love traditional coloring with a Bluey twist. Packed with crayons, markers, themed coloring pages, blank sheets, stickers, and character standees, the set lets young artists recreate favorite moments from the show or invent brand-new adventures starring Bluey and Bingo. Everything stores neatly inside a durable Bluey-themed case, making it easy to keep supplies organized at home or take creativity on the go. Safe and nontoxic, this well-rounded art kit is an ideal gift for Bluey fans ages 5 and up who enjoy classic coloring, imaginative play, and hands-on creativity.

Crayola’s Color & Sticker kits combine traditional coloring with collectible sticker play in portable, kid-friendly cases. The Bluey Color & Sticker Kit ($16.99) includes 20 Bluey coloring pages, a sticker sheet, and 26 Pip-Squeaks Skinnies washable markers that are easy for small hands to hold and simple to clean from skin and washable fabrics, all packed into a Bluey-shaped carrying case that’s ideal for travel. For royal creativity, the Disney Princess Color & Sticker Kit ($16.99) offers the same on-the-go format with 20 Disney Princess coloring pages, a themed sticker sheet, and 26 washable Pip-Squeaks markers housed in a princess-shaped art case. Both sets are safe and nontoxic, making them thoughtful gifts that deliver hours of screen-free coloring fun for young artists.

Crayola’s oversized coloring pads give kids extra room to spread out and create. The Giant Coloring Pages, Bluey (18 Pages) ($6.39) features 18 super-sized pages packed with Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and other favorite characters, each large enough to double as poster art that can be displayed on bedroom walls. Similarly, the Giant Disney Princess Coloring Pages (18 Pages) ($6.39) invites young artists to color beloved princesses like Belle, Moana, and Mulan across generous 12" x 18" pages. Both sets come in folder-style packaging to keep pages neat and protected, making them easy to store or take on the go, and they pair perfectly with Crayola crayons or markers (sold separately) for simple, screen-free coloring fun.

Across Color Wonder, Scribble Scrubbies, and classic coloring sets, Crayola’s Disney-focused Toy Fair 2025 offerings strike a smart balance between creativity and convenience. With mess-free solutions for toddlers, hands-on play for preschoolers, and traditional coloring fun for older kids, these art sets make it easy to match the right gift to the right age—and the right fandom. Whether you’re shopping for a Bluey superfan, a Disney Princess devotee, or a little artist who just loves to color, Crayola’s latest Disney lineup delivers bright ideas that are ready to wrap, travel well, and keep kids happily creating long after the holidays are over.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)