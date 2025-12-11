Hasbro Reveals New Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection Action Figures During Final 2025 Fanstream

Characters from the Original Trilogy and prequel era are featured.

This morning during the final Hasbro Pulse Fanstream of 2025, the popular toy company Hasbro revealed some new Star Wars action figures coming to The Vintage Collection and The Black Series.

First up, Hasbro's Star Wars team recapped one of its reveals from CCXP 2025 this past weekend: the Obi-Wan Kenobi / 212th Airborne Clone Trooper two-pack from Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, which will be a Walmart exclusive for The Vintage Collection.

Next up, Hasbro revealed that The Vintage Collection (3 3/4-inch) Greedo action figure from its recent HasLab Mos Eisley Cantina playset will be made available individually on its own unique cardback.

Thirdly, the Imperial Snowtrooper Commander from The Empire Strikes Back will be making an individually carded appearance in The Vintage Collection as well.

The fourth The Vintage Collection reveal for today was General Veers from The Empire Strikes Back.

Poggle the Lesser from Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones will also be making his way to The Vintage Collection.

Shifting over to the Retro Collection, the astromech droid R4-M9 from the original Star Wars film (AKA Episode IV - A New Hope) is the third action figure revealed for an upcoming six-pack that will also include Garindan and CZ-3.

Also revealed at CCXP for The Black Series (6-inch) line was the newly upgraded version of The Mandalorian (AKA Din Djarin) in his season 1, episode 1 look from the planet Pagadon. This item will be a Target exclusive.

Next up for The Black Series is a two-pack featuring Cav and Misty from Scar Squadron, as featured in Marvel's Star Wars comic books.

And the final reveal from today's Hasbro Pulse Fanstream was another two-pack for The Black Series-- this one featuring Jedi Master Plo Koon and Clone Commander Wolffe in their Star Wars: The Clone Wars looks.

Most of these new Hasbro Star Wars toys (with the exception of the Walmart and Target exclusives) will become available in the spring of 2026, with pre-orders beginning in the New Year at the official Hasbro Pulse website.

Watch Hasbro STAR WARS Fanstream | December 2025 | Hasbro Pulse: