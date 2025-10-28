Hasbro's New Star Wars Toys Announced at MCM London Comic Con 2025 Now Available for Pre-Order

Quinlan and Qimir and Katarn... oh my!

This past weekend at MCM London Comic Con 2025, the popular toy company Hasbro announced a number of new Star Wars action figures coming to its The Vintage Collection and The Black Series lines, and now those toys are available to pre-order at the links below (note: affiliate links to Entertainment Earth are included in this post).

First up is Maul ($19.99) from Lucasfilm's highly anticipated upcoming animated series Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord in the 3 3/4-inch The Vintage Collection.

Next in The Vintage Collection we have Shaak Ti ($19.99) from Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones.

Thirdly there's Darth Vader (Emperor's Wrath) ($19.99) from Return of the Jedi coming to The Vintage Collection.

The fourth figure joining The Vintage Collection is The Stranger (Qimir) ($19.99) from Star Wars: The Acolyte.

Also in The Vintage Collection is this new Padmé Amidala ($19.99) action figure depicting her look in Attack of the Clones.

Moving on to The Black Series, the first new six-inch scale action figure coming to that collection is Quinlan Vos ($27.99) from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

The second new figure joining The Black Series is The Seventh Sister Inquisitor ($27.99) from Star Wars Rebels.

Next up in The Black Series we have Jedi Master Dooku ($27.99) from Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi.

And lastly, joining The Black Series from the Star Wars: Dark Forces video game series is Kyle Katarn ($27.99).

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
