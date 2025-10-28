Hasbro's New Star Wars Toys Announced at MCM London Comic Con 2025 Now Available for Pre-Order

Quinlan and Qimir and Katarn... oh my!

This past weekend at MCM London Comic Con 2025, the popular toy company Hasbro announced a number of new Star Wars action figures coming to its The Vintage Collection and The Black Series lines, and now those toys are available to pre-order at the links below (note: affiliate links to Entertainment Earth are included in this post).

First up is Maul ($19.99) from Lucasfilm's highly anticipated upcoming animated series Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord in the 3 3/4-inch The Vintage Collection.

Next in The Vintage Collection we have Shaak Ti ($19.99) from Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones.

Thirdly there's Darth Vader (Emperor's Wrath) ($19.99) from Return of the Jedi coming to The Vintage Collection.

The fourth figure joining The Vintage Collection is The Stranger (Qimir) ($19.99) from Star Wars: The Acolyte.

Also in The Vintage Collection is this new Padmé Amidala ($19.99) action figure depicting her look in Attack of the Clones.

Moving on to The Black Series, the first new six-inch scale action figure coming to that collection is Quinlan Vos ($27.99) from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

The second new figure joining The Black Series is The Seventh Sister Inquisitor ($27.99) from Star Wars Rebels.

Next up in The Black Series we have Jedi Master Dooku ($27.99) from Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi.

And lastly, joining The Black Series from the Star Wars: Dark Forces video game series is Kyle Katarn ($27.99).

