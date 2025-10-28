Hasbro's New Star Wars Toys Announced at MCM London Comic Con 2025 Now Available for Pre-Order
This past weekend at MCM London Comic Con 2025, the popular toy company Hasbro announced a number of new Star Wars action figures coming to its The Vintage Collection and The Black Series lines, and now those toys are available to pre-order at the links below (note: affiliate links to Entertainment Earth are included in this post).
First up is Maul ($19.99) from Lucasfilm's highly anticipated upcoming animated series Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord in the 3 3/4-inch The Vintage Collection.
Next in The Vintage Collection we have Shaak Ti ($19.99) from Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones.
Thirdly there's Darth Vader (Emperor's Wrath) ($19.99) from Return of the Jedi coming to The Vintage Collection.
The fourth figure joining The Vintage Collection is The Stranger (Qimir) ($19.99) from Star Wars: The Acolyte.
Also in The Vintage Collection is this new Padmé Amidala ($19.99) action figure depicting her look in Attack of the Clones.
Moving on to The Black Series, the first new six-inch scale action figure coming to that collection is Quinlan Vos ($27.99) from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
The second new figure joining The Black Series is The Seventh Sister Inquisitor ($27.99) from Star Wars Rebels.
Next up in The Black Series we have Jedi Master Dooku ($27.99) from Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi.
And lastly, joining The Black Series from the Star Wars: Dark Forces video game series is Kyle Katarn ($27.99).
