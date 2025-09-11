Droids Have to Wait Outside... Hasbro Releases Official Unboxing Video for HasLab Mos Eisley Cantina Playset

Early last summer, the popular toy company Hasbro hosted another crowdfunding campaign for its HasLab series of large vehicles and playsets. This one was the Mos Eisley Cantina from the original 1977 Star Wars film (now known as Episode IV - A New Hope). And today, after the set has finally shipped out to backers around the world, Hasbro released an official unboxing video for the Cantina.

What’s happening:

Hasbro has released an official unboxing video for its impressive new HasLab Mos Eisley Cantina playset, which was only available via a crowdfunding campaign that took place in June and July of 2024.

You can watch the unboxing, hosted by Hasbro Star Wars toy designer Chris Reiff, in the embedded YouTube video below.

Watch Official Unboxing: STAR WARS The Vintage Collection Mos Eisley Cantina Deluxe | HasLab:

I also personally backed the Mos Eisley Cantina project last summer and received my playset in the mail a couple of weeks ago. While I did open the box (and the smaller boxes inside) to take some photos, I have not yet managed to make the time or the space to assemble the Cantina itself.

The set includes five 3 ¾-inch scale The Vintage Collection action figures: Greedo, Wuher the bartender, Nabrun Leids, and the two Tonnika sisters (which have never been produced as official Star Wars action figures previously). A sixth figure depicting the background character of Arleil Schous (who also has never made it to action figure form) was sadly not unlocked due to the campaign not reaching enough backers.