Hasbro’s Star Wars HasLab Tease Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Fans of “The Clone Wars” will love this highly detailed set – but it’ll only be made if it reaches funding goals.
For many lovers of nerd culture, one of the most exciting elements of any Comic-Con is the reveal of new figures from popular franchises. And that’s exactly the case with Hasbro and Star Wars at San Diego Comic-Con 2025.
What’s Happening:
- During preview night on Wednesday July 23rd, we spotted an empty case teasing a future reveal at Hasbro’s San Diego Comic-Con booth.
- The expected reveal is part of Hasbro’s HasLab, a crowdfunding platform bringing limited-edition collectibles into the hands of fans.
- So what could this be? It will definitely be something to do with Star Wars. Could that be sand in the display case? That makes a strong argument for something related to Tatooine or even Jakuu.
- Tech Radar has in fact revealed that it will be a detailed model of the LAAT/I ship from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
- This massive set will be 28-inches long and 10.6-inches tall, and will ship in fall 2026 if the project reaches 8,000 backers before the funding period is over on September 8th, 2025.
- If more backer tiers are hit for the project on HasLab, there is the chance of unlocking figures of Coleman Trebor (10,000), Saesee Tiin with a lightsaber (12,000), or Zabrak Jedi Agen Kolar (14,000).
- For more details on the project, head over to Tech Radar.
Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for continuing coverage from San Diego Comic-Con all week long!