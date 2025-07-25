Hasbro’s Star Wars HasLab Tease Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con

Fans of “The Clone Wars” will love this highly detailed set – but it’ll only be made if it reaches funding goals.

For many lovers of nerd culture, one of the most exciting elements of any Comic-Con is the reveal of new figures from popular franchises. And that’s exactly the case with Hasbro and Star Wars at San Diego Comic-Con 2025.

What’s Happening:

During preview night on Wednesday July 23rd, we spotted an empty case teasing a future reveal at Hasbro’s San Diego Comic-Con booth.

The expected reveal is part of Hasbro’s HasLab, a crowdfunding platform bringing limited-edition collectibles into the hands of fans.

So what could this be? It will definitely be something to do with Star Wars. Could that be sand in the display case? That makes a strong argument for something related to Tatooine or even Jakuu.

. This massive set will be 28-inches long and 10.6-inches tall, and will ship in fall 2026 if the project reaches 8,000 backers before the funding period is over on September 8th, 2025.

If more backer tiers are hit for the project on HasLab, there is the chance of unlocking figures of Coleman Trebor (10,000), Saesee Tiin with a lightsaber (12,000), or Zabrak Jedi Agen Kolar (14,000).

