Hasbro Star Wars at NYCC: The Stories Behind the Figures

At New York Comic Con 2025, Hasbro’s Star Wars team — Senior Model Designer Chris Reiff and Marketing Manager Brandon Tiwari — sat down to discuss how emotion, storytelling, and technical innovation drive their latest reveals. From this year’s convention exclusives to the fine details of upcoming releases that debuted at the con, the duo explained how every sculpt, paint application, and accessory serves a larger narrative.

When it comes to designing event exclusives, Hasbro doesn’t just chase fan-favorite characters; they aim to capture moments. That’s why, following San Diego Comic-Con’s “Obi-Wan vs. Anakin" set, New York Comic Con featured the tragic duel between Mace Windu and Darth Sidious. “There are two critical moments in that film that make Anakin Vader," said Tiwari. “San Diego was the right time to do Obi-Wan and Anakin, but it’s in that moment with Mace and Sidious that Anakin truly goes over the edge. We wanted to highlight that tragedy. George always talked about Anakin as a fallen angel, and this is where you really see him fall from grace."

Reiff added that the emotional weight of a scene is always central when pairing figures. “For big packs like that, we’re looking for a moment fans can feel. Even without Anakin in the set, you know he’s there. It’s all about what those two figures evoke."

The team took a similarly nostalgic approach with the Jedi Spirits set, which includes both versions of Anakin Skywalker’s Force ghost. “Some of us grew up with a different Anakin," recalled Reiff. “Being able to do both in one Vintage Collection release was special. It’s about telling that story properly, and finding the right time to revisit those legacy figures."

Among this year’s Battle of Geonosis wave in The Vintage Collection, Shaak Ti stood out for her striking design. “She’s one of those characters where the sculpt and deco really shine," said Tiwari. “Her intricate head design is stunning, and the prequels introduced so many amazing aliens that fans love seeing in figure form. Shaak Ti has always been one of the standouts."

That same attention to detail guided the team’s work on Padmé Amidala, one of the most technically challenging figures in the wave. “She’s a small figure, and when you’re working in the 3¾-inch scale, every tolerance adds up," explained Reiff. “Emily [Bader] was all over it. The wrist articulation, the subtle decision to go with rotation instead of full joints, it’s all about keeping the proportions elegant. Then you add in that beautiful face sculpt and inkjet deco, with freckles and skin texture that still hold up when blown up on a big screen. That’s real craftsmanship."

Tiwari agreed, adding that the new photoreal technology captures “the emotional truth" of Natalie Portman’s performance. “When you’re posing the figure, you feel that performance come through. That’s how far the process has come."

The Black Series “Duel’s End" Darth Vader was another standout moment for Hasbro. “Like Mace and Sidious, it’s about emotional storytelling through two figures," said Reiff. “That fight between Obi-Wan and Vader, both in their prime, is something we all waited for."

Tiwari pointed to the cracked helmet as a defining detail. “You get to see the younger version of Anakin trying to break through, but ultimately failing. It’s that heartbreak and tragedy that makes the figure special."

Finally, no conversation with the Hasbro Star Wars team would be complete without a little talk of articulation, and this year, Boba Fett’s articulated toe drew surprising attention. “It’s not something you think about," laughed Tiwari, “but it makes posing so much more natural. It’s even more organic when you can move those subtle joints."

Reiff echoed the sentiment. “The subtlety of articulation can be the biggest thing. It’s not always about adding more movement; it’s about the ones that make the figure feel alive. When articulation does its job right, you don’t even notice it."

From fallen Jedi to bounty hunters, Hasbro’s latest lineup shows that even in plastic form, Star Wars storytelling is alive and well — one sculpted detail at a time.