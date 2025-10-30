Say "I Love You" Endor-Style with Hasbro's New Valentine's Day Ewok Action Figure from Star Wars: The Black Series
Yub nub!
Fresh off the Ewoks' featured appearance in the Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 animated short film "The Duel: Payback," the popular toy company Hasbro has announced a new Valentine's Day Ewok action figure for its six-inch scale The Black Series line.
What's happening:
- Hasbro has revealed its new Ewok (Valentine's Day Edition) action figure for The Black Series, and it is available for pre-order right now via Entertainment Earth.
- This toy sells for $27.99 and comes equipped with a cupid-like bow-and-arrow, an adorable pink BD droid, red headdress, soft-goods wings, and even a Valentine's greeting card in Ewokese for the loved one in your life.
- Ewoks first appeared in the 1983 Star Wars sequel Return of the Jedi, and afterwards they went on to have their own ABC Network animated series and two made-for-TV live-action movies.
- Native to the forest moon of Endor, these cuddly beings helped the Rebel Alliance defeated the evil Galactic Empire. And now they'll help you express your feelings to someone you admire!
More Hasbro Star Wars News:
- MCM Comic Con London 2025 featured announcements of more new Star Wars action figures from The Black Series and The Vintage Collection, and they're available for pre-order right now as well.
- Laughing Place reporter Alex Reif went "behind the figures" with Hasbro at New York Comic Con 2025.
- Check out Hasbro's official unboxing video for its new HasLab Mos Eisley Cantina playset.