Have a Toy Story Luau with New Plush Arrivals from Disney Store China

The beloved toys know how to have fun in the sun!

We love it when Disney Store introduces new items from their international locations, and today it's a wave of adorable plush from Disney Store China! Fans of Toy Story will adore these cuddly pals featuring characters from each film in the franchise.

The original Toy Story film just celebrated its 30th anniversary, and Disney Store has been commemorating the special occassion with a variety of merchandise collections. Today they are welcoming new plush arrivals from Disney Store China

First they were Andy's beloved toys, then they were Bonnie's; and now they can be yours! Select characters from the Toy Story films are enjoying tropical fun in the sun as part of this wave of plush pals, and they will make a great addition to your collection.

Among the friends you can welcome are Rex and Lotso, who are decked out in beach gear and luau accessories.

The Disney Store China Toy Story plush collection is available now at Disney Store.

Rex Plush – Toy Story – 14'' | Disney Store

Lotso Scented Plush – Toy Story 3 – 14'' | Disney Store

