Book Review: "The Art of Zootopia 2" — Inside Disney Animation’s Biggest Film of the Year

The Art of Zootopia 2 from Chronicle Books gives fans a rare peek behind the scenes at the making of the biggest film of the year. Lift up the Sorcerer Hat of Walt Disney Animation Studios for a look through early concepts, abandoned ideas, and iterative tweaks that ultimately led to Zootopia 2. Written by Kalikolehua Hurley, The Art of Zootopia 2 proudly displays the hard work that is easy to forget about when enjoying the studio’s latest masterpiece this holiday season.

With a foreword from directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard and producer Yvett Merino, The Art of Zootopia 2 is smartly organized by grouping character designs and environments together. Along the way, some relevant storyboard and color keys are displayed, along with some magical details that fans should look for in the finished film, including Easter Eggs.



Some abandoned concepts are featured in the book, such as Clawhauser’s original role in the opening chase sequence, and a lot more of Antony the anteater from the first act. But others are hinted at only through artwork that suggests paths explored on the road to finding the final film.



Like most of the current generation of Disney art books, the bulk of the text is written through blurbs contributed by studio artists, with disciplines ranging from across the animation pipeline, including story artists (Carrie Liao, David Van Tuyle), visual development artists (Ami Thompson, April Liu, Justin Cram, Kevin Yang, Tia Wallace Kratter), production designers (Cory Loftis, Griselda Sastrawinata-Lemay), plus visual effects (David Hutchins), lighting (Daniel Rice), and even editing (Jeremy Milton). Animation students and industry peers will likely find value within their own specialty through the book, but its core focus is on the fans, enriching their appreciation for the film.

The book has a centerfold spread of costumes designed for “Burning Mammal,” and other fun nuggets include a gallery of possible costumes for Gazelle on the journey to her final looks in the sequel. There’s also a lot of love given to the film’s graphic design, with several galleries devoted to in-universe labels and signage.

Uncover a deeper appreciation for Disney’s Zootopia 2 with the official art book. If you’re planning to take another trip to the theater to see it again over the holidays, this book is sure to enhance your enjoyment and will give you some new Easter Eggs to look out for. It also makes the perfect gift for the Zootopia 2 fan in your life.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

