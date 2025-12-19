Now Open! lululemon Brings Fitness and Fashion to Downtown Disney
Athletic apparel store lululemon has opened up a brand-new location within Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort.
What's Happening:
- lululemon has opened its doors at Downtown Disney, within part of the former ESPN Zone building on the west end of the district.
- The store was initially slated to open in 2026, but has opened as of today, December 19th, just in time for some last minute holiday shopping!
- lululemon only takes over a portion of the ESPN Zone building, with space still reiaming for possible future tennants.
- The popular athletic brand features innovative athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for yoga, running, training, golf and tennis.
- This is not the company's first Disney location, as it also has a store at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World.
- Collaborations between lululemon and Disney have also occurred, with this collection being released earlier this year.
