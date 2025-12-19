Now Open! lululemon Brings Fitness and Fashion to Downtown Disney

Just in time for some last minute holiday shopping!
Athletic apparel store lululemon has opened up a brand-new location within Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort.

What's Happening:

  • lululemon has opened its doors at Downtown Disney, within part of the former ESPN Zone building on the west end of the district.
  • The store was initially slated to open in 2026, but has opened as of today, December 19th, just in time for some last minute holiday shopping!
  • lululemon only takes over a portion of the ESPN Zone building, with space still reiaming for possible future tennants.
  • The popular athletic brand features innovative athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for yoga, running, training, golf and tennis.
  • This is not the company's first Disney location, as it also has a store at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World.
  • Collaborations between lululemon and Disney have also occurred, with this collection being released earlier this year.

More Disneyland Resort News:

