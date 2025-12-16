Click to Upgrade: Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders Can Now Upgrade Pass Levels Online
Ready to unlock more magic? Here’s how to easily upgrade your Magic Key online.
Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders now have the ability to upgrade their active Magic Key passes online or through the Disneyland app.
What's Happening:
- As of today, Magic Key holders are now able to upgrade active Magic Key passes online or through the Disneyland app.
- Previously, those looking to upgrade would have to do so in person at the Disneyland Resort.
- Here's how it works:
- Log in to your MyDisney account and visit the “Manage My Passes” page to select and upgrade your active Magic Key pass, or
- Use the Disneyland app: Tap the menu, choose “My Tickets & Passes,” then select “Upgrade Magic Key” on your pass.
- Follow the on-screen prompts to complete your upgrade within minutes.
- Of course, upgrades are subject to availability and are not guaranteed.
- Your Magic Key pass must be active to upgrade, as expired or inactive passes are not eligible for digital upgrades.
- Looking to downgrade? Unfortunately, that option is not available at this time.
- Upgrades require full payment of the price difference at the time of the transaction. Downgrades are not available.
- Upgraded passes will retain the original expiration date, and current monthly payment terms remain unchanged for installment plans.
- Today, we also got access to the new Explore Key pass calendar and we compared it to the outgoing Enchant Key.
- For extra help planning your next visit to the Disneyland Resort, be sure to contact our travel partners over at Mouse Fan Travel.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Disneyland has shared a new video showcasing the construction of a highly detailed miniature model of "it's a small world."
- We've gotten some more details on the new Lightning Lane benefit for Disneyland Resort hotel guests, starting in early January 2026.
- The full lineup of performers for this year's Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade on ABC has been revealed – with names like Gwen Stefani, Lady A and Nicole Scherzinger.
- Construction is finally set to begin on the new Porto’s Bakery and Cafe location coming to Downtown Disney.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com