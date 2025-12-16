Enchant vs Explore: Check Out How Many Extra Days Disneyland's Newest Magic Key Offers

Disneyland’s Magic Key program is replacing their Enchant Key option with a new Explore Key. The new pass, which retails for $25 more, promises to add more magic to park availability, so let’s take a look at how different the passes really are.

Earlier this month, Disneyland Resort announced the new Explore Magic Key, replacing the current Enchant Key option.

Set to release on January 13th, 2026, Enchant Magic Key holders will be able to use their passes until they expire before having to change their pass type.

The new Explore Key has been touted as giving fans even more freedom to visit the Happiest Place on Earth, with only a $25 price increase.

Currently, the Enchant Pass retails for $974, with the Explore coming in at $999.

But how much more does that price increase actually get you?

Check out a comparison of the two passes availability calendars, with new dates bolded and removed dates in parentheses.





Enchant Explore January 2026: 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 January 2026: 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 February 2026: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 February 2026: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 March 2026: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 March 2026: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 April 2026: 7, 8, 9 ,10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 April 2026: 7, 8, 9 ,10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 May 2026: 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 28 May 2026: 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 28, 31 June 2026: 1, 2, 3, 4 June 2026: 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 28, 29, 30 July 2026: No Dates July 2026: 1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 August 2026: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, (30), 31 August 2026: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 31 September 2026: 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 September 2026: 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 October 2026: 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 October 2026: 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 November 2026: 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 30 November 2026: 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 30 December 2026: 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15 December 2026: 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15

Explore currently comes in at a whopping 42 new dates, with one removed from the calendar in comparison to Enchant.

So, for $25 extra, that is over a month of extra days to visit the resort.

In addition to the 41 additional days, Explore will also continue offering Magic Key perks, including: 4 theme park reservations at a time Save 10% off select merchandise and dining Save 25% off parking at the Toy Story Parking area Save 25% off the purchase of Lightning Lane Multi Pass

The Explore Key is set to go on sale no earlier than 9AM PT on January 13th, 2026.

You’ll be able to purchase the new pass on the official Disneyland website.

Disneyland Resort in 2026:

2026 is the perfect time to make regular visits to the Happiest Place on Earth, as Disney recently announced their lineup of incredible seasonal offerings, separately ticketed events, attraction overlays, and more.

We organized a list of all the amazing events happening, so be sure to check out our Disneyland Resort 2026 at a Glance!

