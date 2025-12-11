New Disney Parks Video Shows How They Transform Cars Land from Halloween to Holiday Decorations in One Night

In just a few hours, a whole lot has to change within just one corner of Disney's California Adventure.

We all know a ton of work has to occur overnight at Disney Parks in order to transform them for various seasonal events, but a new video gives us a look at the process via one long night at Cars Land.

What's Happening:

The latest Disney Unscripted video focuses on all it takes to change all of the Halloween decorations in the Disney California Adventure land from their Halloween decor to holiday decor in the span of a single evening.

Running just under 16 minutes, the video is a fascinating look at what an undertaking this is this sort of change over is, with tons of crew spread out through Cars Land to change so many elements, from the lights to the props to the parody movie posters on display.

Much of the video simply shows the various cast members at work, removing and replacing the items and sometimes needing to problem solve in the moment - or, say, re-label decorations they'll be needing again in a year.

It's a fun look at the complicated process, with a ticking clock element letting you know how much time there is until the park opens to guests for the day, making it all the more remarkable so much is accomplished in just one night.