It Really Is A Small World With New Video Showcasing Miniature Model of Classic Disneyland Attraction
Did they get all the lights in there, though?
It's really a small world after all with a unique new project that was shared by Disneyland featuring one of the iconic attractions of the park.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland has shared a new video showcasing the construction of a highly detailed miniature model of a classic attraction at the park.
- The video takes us to a corner of Fantasyland, home of “it’s a small world” where we can see a highly detailed miniature model of the iconic facade for the attraction being recreated in exquisite detail.
- Not only do we see the final version of the model, but we see all of the effort that went into creating it. Take a look at the video below.
- The video comes as the classic attraction is transformed once again into the seasonal favorite, “it’s a small world” Holiday.
- During the holiday layover thousands upon thousands of lights are added to the attraction, as is favorite holiday music, and festive scenes while you float along aboard “the happiest cruise that ever sailed.”
- Aboard, guests hear classic holiday music like “Jingle Bells” and “Deck the Halls” along with the classic anthem of the attraction. Dolls and décor are dressed in seasonal costumes and themed to express holiday traditions from cultures around the world.
- The exterior facade is absolutely stunning as it gets covered in thousands of shimmering lights that sparkle at night, with the surrounding topiaries and landscaping also taking on the glow of the lights.
- As for the miniature model, while it doesn’t say where it ended up in the video above, other Disneyland guests are sharing that they’ve seen it in the “it’s a small world” Toy Shoppe windows near the attraction.
