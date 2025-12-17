Photos: IKEA Burbank Features Disney Pop-Up Shop and Stitch Scavenger Hunt for 2025 Holiday Season

Track Stitch throughout the store after shopping for Disney goodies!

Much like what appeared at the Orlando IKEA location last week, today the Burbank IKEA unveiled its Disney pop-up shop and Stitch-themed scavenger hunt for the holiday season. Laughing Place was invited to tour the experience, and below are my photos from today's visit.

Outside IKEA Burbank, I spotted Stitch and Mickey & Friends decorations on the windows leading into the store.

And just inside the main entrance lobby, guests will find the Disney pop-up shop, which is adorned with faux snow, holiday lights, a Mickey Mouse cutout, and a sign pointing toward the Stitch scavenger hunt.

But before you head up the elevator, be sure to follow Stitch's paw prints into the pop-up shop, which offers all manner of Disney goods and gifts, including plushes, neck pillows, artwork, home goods, and more.

Next it's time to follow the blue Stitch prints upstairs to where the scavenger hunt kicks off, where the adorable alien has made a mess of a yellow couch. Scan the QR code to help him clean up!

More blue paw prints lead us to the next Stitch-ified area, which is a kitchen setup with drawings of the character taped up all over the refrigerator.

The third place we find Stitch is in a bedroom, where he's hastily unwrapped a bunch of Christmas presents. What a little rascal!

Another Stitch spot finds the hyperactive blue critter swinging with monkeys on a vine, and scanning this QR code will point the way to the final location.

At the end of the paw print path, you'll find a Lilo & Stitch photo op with Lilo wearing a Santa hat for the occasion. Scan this QR code for a special surprise reward for completing your mission.

This area also features tables where families can sit and participate in arts & crafts activities.

Here are some details of IKEA's Stitch arts & crafts workbook.

The Disney pop-up shop and Stitch scavenger hunt will be available at IKEA Burbank from now through mid-January, so visit the official IKEA website and be sure to hop on over before it's too late!