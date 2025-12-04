Holiday Magic Lands at IKEA Orlando with Disney-Inspired Events
Two free Disney-inspired events bring creativity and adventure to IKEA Orlando this holiday season.
Two family-friendly Disney holiday activities are landing at IKEA Orlando this season offering little makers, scavenger hunters, and Disney fans of all ages a chance to celebrate the magic in unexpected places.
What’s Happening:
- This December, IKEA Orlando is transforming into a mini wonderland of creativity and adventure with two limited-time Disney-inspired experiences: a hands-on Magical Workshop where kids can craft their own Mickey or Minnie bead art, and Stitch’s Scavenger Hunt, a mischievous in-store adventure starring everyone’s favorite blue troublemaker. Both events are free, festive, and perfect for adding a little extra pixie dust to your holiday shopping trip.
- Holiday crafting gets a Disney twist at IKEA Orlando’s Magical Workshop, where kids can create their very own Mickey or Minnie-inspired bead art keepsake. Each session offers young artists a chance to design, assemble, and bring to life a piece of décor that captures that classic Disney charm.
- On Saturday, December 6, this free event is designed for guests 4 years and older, this workshop encourages creativity while ensuring a safe and supervised environment. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Guests will meet at the store entrance where IKEA team members will guide them through the craft.
- Session 1: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM ET
- Session 2: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM ET
- From beads to finished masterpiece, it's a perfect way to brighten your holiday season with a handmade touch of Disney magic.
- Watch out… Stitch is loose in IKEA! The lovable alien has gotten himself lost somewhere among the furniture displays, and guests are invited to help track him down. This self-led scavenger hunt sends participants on a search through the Showroom, guided by clues that lead from one location to the next.
- Once you’ve followed Stitch’s trail of mischief to the final stop, don’t forget to scan the last QR code you’ll unlock a small prize waiting for you at the Swedish Restaurant.
- Stitch’s Scavenger Hunt is a free, no registration required event running from Tuesday, December 2 to Sunday, January 4, daily from 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM ET.
- This hunt is perfect for families, Disney fans, and anyone who loves a dash of adventure during their holiday shopping.
- Whether you're crafting a Mickey masterpiece or searching high and low for Stitch, these holiday events bring a fun, festive, and distinctly Disney twist to the IKEA shopping experience. Both activities are free, family-friendly, and open for a limited time, making now the perfect moment to add a little extra magic to your visit.
