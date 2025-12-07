Photos: Disney Takes Over IKEA Orlando with a Pop-Up Store and Stitch Scavenger Hunt

Orlando locals and visitors can get their holiday shopping done at IKEA Orlando with some extra Disney flair.

IKEA Orlando has gone all out for the holiday season, bringing in a good deal of Disney magic to the sprawling store. Shoppers can partake in a scavenger hunt featuring everyone's favorite experiment Stitch and shop at a pop-up Disney Store.

As soon as shoppers enter the store, they're immediately greeted by Stitch and a QR code with details on the scavenger hunt.

Right inside the entrance, you'll find a small pop-up Disney Store, offering a variety of Disney goods, from plush to themed kitchen items, mugs, and much more.

Of course, there are plenty of Stitch items available to take home with you.

Watch out… Stitch is loose in IKEA! The lovable alien has gotten himself lost somewhere among the furniture displays, and guests are invited to help track him down. This self-led scavenger hunt sends participants on a search through the Showroom, guided by clues that lead from one location to the next.

Stitch’s Scavenger Hunt​ is a free, no registration required event running daily through Sunday, January 4th from 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM ET.

If you want to partake in the scavenger hunt for yourself, then be forewarned, there are spoilers ahead!

Once you’ve followed Stitch’s trail of mischief to the final stop, don’t forget to scan the last QR code you’ll unlock a small prize waiting for you at the Swedish Restaurant.

The Disney-themed festivities – which also include a Magical Workshop where kids can craft their own Mickey or Minnie bead art – will continue through January 2026. If you're not located near Orlando, you can also enjoy the Disney fun at IKEA stores in Round Rock, Texas and Burbank, California. More information and registration can be found on the events page of your local IKEA site.