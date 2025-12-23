Valentine's, Anniversaries, and More: New Products Teased for Late December Arrival at Disney Store

While Disney Store is always introducing new items, they have teased a number of new items that are set to be arriving in the coming days over on Instagram.

A quick look at the Disney Store website reveals that each of these new offerings (or collection in some cases) will be launching just after the Christmas Holiday, all available on December 29th. Let’s take a look at those items that were teased.

As we still celebrate the 100th anniversary of WInnie The Pooh, more merchandise direct from the Hundred-Acre Wood will be arriving, along with a new 100th anniversary special edition plush.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, new items will be arriving to celebrate love or just be a great gift. Pajama sets, new Dooney & Bourke items, and more will be featured. Some items are available now, and you can check them out over at Disney Store.

December 29th will also mark the debut of the Her Universe Letterman Collection, with a number of styles coming.

More specifically, and the only product teased that has a precise time of launch, Disney Store shoppers can go to the Droid Factory for some special Valentine’s droids (R2-Units to be precise). These will be available, per the Disney Store website, at 8:00 AM PT on December 29th.

These are just a handful of what we expect to arrive on December 29th, so if you’re interested, be sure to check out the Disney Store website that day.