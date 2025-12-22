100 Years of Pooh: Disney Store Unveils Limited Edition Winnie the Pooh Anniversary Plush

The new collectible is set to release this month.

As Winnie the Pooh gears up to celebrate his 100th anniversary, Disney Store is releasing an adorable plush for the character’s biggest fans.

What’s Happening:

One of the world’s most popular stuffed animals is gearing up to celebrate 100 years in 2026, and Disney Store has an adorable collectible plushy perfect for fans.

Winnie the Pooh made his first appearance in the 1926 children’s book Winnie-the-Pooh written by A. A. Milne and illustrated by E.H. Shepard, where he became a children’s novel superstar.

And in 1966, Disney began releasing animated specials and films inspired by the characters of the novel, which have become classics for young children ever since.

As Winnie the Pooh hits 100, Disney Store’s new plushie features a premium looking knit design.

The limited-edition plush is set to arrive ahead of the character’s 100th birthday on December 29th.

You won’t wanna miss picking up this adorable silly ol’ bear!

While revealed on X, the online retailer has yet to reveal exactly how to get your hands on the plush, but keep your eye on DisneyStore.com on the 29th to hopefully pick up one of the limited toys.

Hip-hip-Pooh-ray! The Winnie the Pooh Knit Limited Edition Plush honoring the silly ol' bear's 100th anniversary arrives on December 29. 🍯 pic.twitter.com/UELV1ryYdG — Disney Store (@disneystore) December 22, 2025

