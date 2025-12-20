Toy Fair 2025: Little Kids Debuts Bluey, Disney, and Marvel Outdoor Toys for Kids

Little Kids brought big smiles to Toy Fair 2025 with a lineup of playful, easy-to-use toys designed specifically for younger kids. From bubbles and music to imaginative forts and splash-ready water play, the collection focused on simple, joyful experiences that encouraged movement, creativity, and outdoor fun. Featuring beloved characters from Bluey, Disney, and Marvel, Little Kids’ newest offerings were perfectly suited for preschoolers and early elementary kids, making them standout picks for everyday play, summer adventures, and gift-giving throughout the year.

Bluey Balloobles ($15) combines two kid favorites—balloons and bubbles—into one oversized burst of fun. This huge inflatable bubble machine fills the air with nonstop bubbles while doubling as a lightweight, easy-to-hold balloon, making it perfect for outdoor play. Inflating to over 15 inches tall and featuring a built-in carry handle, the Bluey Ballooble is designed for little hands on the go and includes 4.7 fl oz of bubble solution so the fun can start right out of the box.

Bluey Dance Mode Bubble Mic ($16.99) lets little performers sing, dance, and blow bubbles all at once, bringing Bluey’s high-energy fun to playtime. This voice-activated bubble microphone magically lights up and sends bubbles flying when kids sing, turning every performance into a boogie-worthy moment. Designed for ages 3+, the set includes the bubble mic, a dip tray, and 4 fl oz of bubble solution, with two AA batteries required (not included) to keep the dance mode going.

Bluey Lights & Sounds Wand ($20) packs lights, music, and bubbles into one easy-to-hold toy designed for nonstop Bluey fun. This 3-in-1 bubble wand lights up, plays music from the Bluey theme song, and keeps bubbles flowing with every wave, creating an instant party for little fans. Made for ages 3+, it includes 4 fl oz of bubble solution and is perfectly sized for handheld play, making it a bright, bubbly standout for outdoor adventures and backyard boogie sessions.

Bluey No-Spill Musical Bubble Machine ($30) is designed for mess-free bubble fun that even the youngest Bluey fans can enjoy. Featuring Bluey and an excerpt of music from the Bluey TV series, this no-spill bubble machine continues blowing bubbles even if it gets knocked over, thanks to its clever spill-proof design. The set includes the machine and a generous 16 oz of non-toxic Fubbles bubble solution, with two play modes that let kids choose bubbles with music or bubbles only. Easy to use and built for outdoor adventures at the beach, pool, backyard, or park, it makes an ideal first bubble toy, party favor, Easter basket stuffer, or birthday gift. Requires three AA batteries (not included) and is recommended for ages 3+.

Moving beyond bubbles, the Bluey Camping Activity Fort ($63.99) brings imaginative indoor and outdoor play to life with a spacious, all-weather fort designed for multiple kids and packed with hands-on activities. Featuring working lights and favorite Bluey characters, the fort includes five built-in play experiences: a puppet theater with Bluey and Bingo puppets, a pretend s’mores-making station, tic-tac-toe, a bean bag toss game, and a picnic “pick a plate” play food activity. The comprehensive set comes with a tent fabric cover, fort poles and connectors, tent stakes, a water-resistant base, hanging lights, a reversible game mat, game pieces, awning toss game, puppets, a pretend s’mores set, and a carrying case for easy storage. Measuring 30" x 60" x 36" when assembled, it’s easy to set up and makes a perfect backyard adventure hub or cozy bedroom playhouse for ages 3+.

Mickey Mouse Lights & Sounds Bubble Wand and Moana Lights & Sounds Bubble Wand (both $20) bring classic Disney characters into bubbly, light-up play with an easy, kid-friendly design. Each wand features a simple on/off button that lets children independently activate whimsical music, glowing and a steady stream of bubbles while playing with their favorite character. The Moana version includes 4 fl oz of premium non-toxic bubble solution and requires three AAA batteries (not included), with care instructions recommending a quick rinse after use to keep the mechanism running smoothly. Designed for ages 3+, these Lights & Sounds Bubble Wands are perfect for outdoor fun, backyard play, and sunny-day adventures.

Mickey Mouse Action Bubble Blower, Minnie Mouse Action Bubble Blower, Spider-Man Action Bubble Blower, and the Stitch No-Spill Musical Bubble Machine (all $30 each) turn favorite characters into high-output bubble fun designed for independent play. The Mickey, Minnie, and Spider-Man Action Bubble Blowers work like compact bubble machines, featuring easy on/off buttons that let kids create tons of bubbles on their own, each including 4 fl oz of premium non-toxic bubble solution and requiring three AAA batteries (not included), with care instructions recommending a rinse after use. Stitch adds extra versatility with a clever no-spill design that continues blowing bubbles even if tipped over, plus music-themed sound options with two modes—bubbles with music or bubbles only—and a generous 16 oz of non-toxic Fubbles solution; it requires three AA batteries (not included). Designed for ages 3+, these character bubble machines are perfect for backyard play, beach days, parties, and gift-giving occasions.

Minnie Mouse Balloobles and Spider-Man Balloobles ($15 each) turn classic bubble play into an oversized, eye-catching experience with huge inflatable bubble machines that send bubbles soaring into the air. Lightweight and easy for kids to hold, each Ballooble features a fan-favorite character—Minnie Mouse or Spider-Man—making them an instant hit for outdoor fun, backyard play, and sunny-day adventures where bigger bubbles mean bigger smiles.

Disney Princess Water Backpack and Marvel Spider-Man Water Backpack ($20 each, ages 3+) are perfect for cooling off with character-powered water play, letting kids fill the 30-fl-oz backpack tanks, adjust the easy-slide straps, and pump the nozzle to blast water up to 30 feet while teaming up with Disney Princesses or Spidey & His Amazing Friends. For splash battles without the waste, Soak Zone Reusable Water Balloons – Bluey, Spider-Man, and Disney Princess ($14.99, ages 5+) offer eco-friendly splash battles with durable, reusable balloons that skip the mess and waste of traditional water balloons, making them ideal for backyard play, parties, and hot summer days.

Spinning Sprinklers ($9.99 each) add character-filled fun to classic backyard water play with a simple sprinkler design topped by a sculpted favorite that spins as the water sprays. Available featuring Bluey, Stitch, Moana, and Spider-Man, these sprinklers send water spraying up to 20 feet, turning warm-weather playtime into an easy, refreshing activity that keeps kids cool all summer long.

With its Toy Fair 2025 lineup, Little Kids continued to shine by turning classic play patterns into character-driven experiences that were easy for young kids to enjoy independently. Whether it was filling the backyard with bubbles, cooling off with water play, or creating imaginative adventures with favorite characters, these toys were designed to keep little ones active, engaged, and smiling. From affordable bubble favorites to larger backyard play pieces, Little Kids delivered a well-rounded collection that promised fun all season long.

