New Beaches & Cream Merchandise Sweetens the Shelves at Disney's Beach Club Resort

Disney’s Beach Club Resort has debuted a delicious array of new merchandise inspired by the fan-favorite Beaches & Cream Soda Shop, allowing guests to take a scoop of the magic home with them!

The pastel-colored charm of the popular ice cream spot Beaches & Cream is now available in a brand-new merchandise line, spotted recently at Disney's Beach Club Resort.

A retro-inspired white t-shirt featuring navy blue ringer trim. The graphic showcases a classic Mickey-ear ice cream cone and a massive sundae, framed by Art Deco-style scrollwork and the slogan "Sundaes on the Beach."

Keep your shakes cool with this blue travel tumbler. It mirrors the t-shirt's artwork with the "Sundaes on the Beach" logo and floats charming ice cream motifs around the cup. $34.99

A sculpted ornament depicting Mickey and Minnie Mouse sharing a romantic moment over a "Kitchen Sink" sundae at a Beaches & Cream table, complete with the restaurant's iconic pastel backdrop. $26.99

A vibrant, multi-layered rubber magnet featuring the "Sundaes on the Beach" logo and a Mickey-ear ice cream cone, perfect for adding a touch of Disney sweetness to your fridge.

Mickey Ear Ice Cream Cone Crossbody Bag is shaped like a sugar cone topped with a scoop of vanilla, sprinkles, a cherry, and chocolate Mickey ears. The lower cone section features quilted yellow fabric and a Beaches & Cream patch. $80

Blue Beaches & Cream t-shirt with retro style artwork of mickey shaped sundaes.

About Beaches & Cream Soda Shop:

Modeled after a turn-of-the-century Atlantic City ice cream parlor, Beaches & Cream has been a staple of the Epcot Resort Area since opening in late 1990.

The restaurant is world-famous for the "Kitchen Sink" sundae: a massive creation served in a literal metal sink containing eight scoops of ice cream, every topping in the house, and a whole can of whipped cream (a whole can?).

The location is also known for its working jukebox that plays hits from the 40s, 50s, and 60s, adding to the immersive retro atmosphere.

The location underwent a significant expansion in late 2019 to accommodate more guests, retaining its pastel charm while increasing seating capacity.

If you can't snag a reservation for a booth, the Beaches & Cream To-Go window offers hard scoops and milkshakes to enjoy while strolling the boardwalk.

