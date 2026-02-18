New Beaches & Cream Merchandise Sweetens the Shelves at Disney's Beach Club Resort
Disney’s Beach Club Resort has debuted a delicious array of new merchandise inspired by the fan-favorite Beaches & Cream Soda Shop, allowing guests to take a scoop of the magic home with them!
What’s Happening:
- The pastel-colored charm of the popular ice cream spot Beaches & Cream is now available in a brand-new merchandise line, spotted recently at Disney's Beach Club Resort.
A retro-inspired white t-shirt featuring navy blue ringer trim. The graphic showcases a classic Mickey-ear ice cream cone and a massive sundae, framed by Art Deco-style scrollwork and the slogan "Sundaes on the Beach."
Keep your shakes cool with this blue travel tumbler. It mirrors the t-shirt's artwork with the "Sundaes on the Beach" logo and floats charming ice cream motifs around the cup. $34.99
A sculpted ornament depicting Mickey and Minnie Mouse sharing a romantic moment over a "Kitchen Sink" sundae at a Beaches & Cream table, complete with the restaurant's iconic pastel backdrop. $26.99
A vibrant, multi-layered rubber magnet featuring the "Sundaes on the Beach" logo and a Mickey-ear ice cream cone, perfect for adding a touch of Disney sweetness to your fridge.
Mickey Ear Ice Cream Cone Crossbody Bag is shaped like a sugar cone topped with a scoop of vanilla, sprinkles, a cherry, and chocolate Mickey ears. The lower cone section features quilted yellow fabric and a Beaches & Cream patch. $80
Blue Beaches & Cream t-shirt with retro style artwork of mickey shaped sundaes.
About Beaches & Cream Soda Shop:
- Modeled after a turn-of-the-century Atlantic City ice cream parlor, Beaches & Cream has been a staple of the Epcot Resort Area since opening in late 1990.
- The restaurant is world-famous for the "Kitchen Sink" sundae: a massive creation served in a literal metal sink containing eight scoops of ice cream, every topping in the house, and a whole can of whipped cream (a whole can?).
- The location is also known for its working jukebox that plays hits from the 40s, 50s, and 60s, adding to the immersive retro atmosphere.
- The location underwent a significant expansion in late 2019 to accommodate more guests, retaining its pastel charm while increasing seating capacity.
- If you can't snag a reservation for a booth, the Beaches & Cream To-Go window offers hard scoops and milkshakes to enjoy while strolling the boardwalk.
