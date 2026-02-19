New Signature Collectible Cinderella Castle Figurine Arrives at Magic Kingdom

Light up your home with the latest addition to the Blue & Gold collection.

Walt Disney World has unveiled a stunning new Cinderella Castle centerpiece for collectors.

What’s Happening:

  • A brand-new Signature Collectible Cinderella Castle figurine is now available at Magic Kingdom.
  • This high-end statue features a sophisticated silver-toned finish with elegant gold-leaf accents on the primary spires.
  • The statue includes a translucent Mickey-shaped emblem behind the spires, filled with a firework motif that illuminates when powered.
  • Unlike older collectibles that rely on disposable batteries, this unit features a built-in USB-C port for consistent power (cable and power block not included).
  • The model is fully sculpted on all sides, though the back remains focused on structural detail and houses the activation switch and power port.
  • This item was recently spotted on Main Street, U.S.A., retailing for $169.00.

The Architectural of Cinderella Castle

  • The 189-foot tall icon of Magic Kingdom is a masterpiece of "forced perspective" and structural engineering designed to withstand Florida’s hurricane-force winds.
  • While it appears to be made of stone and brick, the structure is actually composed of steel, fiberglass, and concrete.

Daniel Kaplan
Daniel loves theme parks — specifically how the narrative of theme park attractions differs from film or books — and loves debating what constitutes a "good" theme park attraction story.
