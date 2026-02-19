New Signature Collectible Cinderella Castle Figurine Arrives at Magic Kingdom
Light up your home with the latest addition to the Blue & Gold collection.
Walt Disney World has unveiled a stunning new Cinderella Castle centerpiece for collectors.
What’s Happening:
- A brand-new Signature Collectible Cinderella Castle figurine is now available at Magic Kingdom.
- This high-end statue features a sophisticated silver-toned finish with elegant gold-leaf accents on the primary spires.
- The statue includes a translucent Mickey-shaped emblem behind the spires, filled with a firework motif that illuminates when powered.
- Unlike older collectibles that rely on disposable batteries, this unit features a built-in USB-C port for consistent power (cable and power block not included).
- The model is fully sculpted on all sides, though the back remains focused on structural detail and houses the activation switch and power port.
- This item was recently spotted on Main Street, U.S.A., retailing for $169.00.
The Architectural of Cinderella Castle
- The 189-foot tall icon of Magic Kingdom is a masterpiece of "forced perspective" and structural engineering designed to withstand Florida’s hurricane-force winds.
- While it appears to be made of stone and brick, the structure is actually composed of steel, fiberglass, and concrete.
More Walt Disney World News
- Foodie Guide to the 2026 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival
- New Spring Mini Monorail Toy Arrives at Walt Disney World for the 2026 Easter Season
- Aw Phooey! runDisney Teases Theme for 2027 Walt Disney World Marathon
- New ESPN Bus Wrap Debuts at Walt Disney World
- Portraits of Courage Extended: President Bush’s Veteran Tribute Remains at EPCOT Through July 2026
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com