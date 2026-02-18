New Spring Mini Monorail Toy Arrives at Walt Disney World for the 2026 Easter Season
New seasonal merchandise at Walt Disney World brings a floral touch to the Highway in the Sky.
The Disney Parks have debuted a brand-new Spring Mini Monorail toy to celebrate the arrival of the 2026 Easter season!
What’s Happening:
- A new collectible Spring Mini Monorail pullback toy vehicle has arrived at major merchandise locations across Walt Disney World.
- The monorail features a vibrant Spring wrap, showcasing Mickey and Minnie Mouse in their Easter finest, complete with an Easter basket and colorful eggs.
- Perhaps the most "egg-stra" feature is the oversized, plush-textured bunny ears that sit atop the monorail cabin.
- The toy retails for $14.99.
