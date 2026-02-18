New Spring Mini Monorail Toy Arrives at Walt Disney World for the 2026 Easter Season

New seasonal merchandise at Walt Disney World brings a floral touch to the Highway in the Sky.

The Disney Parks have debuted a brand-new Spring Mini Monorail toy to celebrate the arrival of the 2026 Easter season!

What’s Happening:

  • A new collectible Spring Mini Monorail pullback toy vehicle has arrived at major merchandise locations across Walt Disney World.
  • The monorail features a vibrant Spring wrap, showcasing Mickey and Minnie Mouse in their Easter finest, complete with an Easter basket and colorful eggs.
  • Perhaps the most "egg-stra" feature is the oversized, plush-textured bunny ears that sit atop the monorail cabin.
  • The toy retails for $14.99.

More Walt Disney World News

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Daniel Kaplan
Daniel loves theme parks — specifically how the narrative of theme park attractions differs from film or books — and loves debating what constitutes a "good" theme park attraction story.
View all articles by Daniel Kaplan
Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good