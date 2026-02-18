Photos: Haunted Mansion Receives Themed Scrims as Exterior Refurbishment Picks Up at Magic Kingdom

The attraction will continue to operate during the refresh.

Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom is now covered in themed scrim as a part of its facade refurbishment.

What’s Happening:

On a recent stop to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place had a chance to check out the current construction happening at Magic Kingdom.

While not the biggest project happening on the west side of the park, the popular Haunted Mansion attraction is currently undergoing a massive exterior refurbishment.

As of today, February 18th, the spook-filled attraction is completely covered in themed scrims as the house exterior receives touch ups.

Unfortunately, the west side of the park is a massive construction zone at the moment, and with Big Thunder Mountain, it’s great that Magic Kingdom is still operating Haunted Mansion as it receives the exterior refresh.

Scrims went up earlier this month, but were initially an unthemed green color.

There is no timeline on when the New England style manor will be visible to guests again, but Haunted Mansion will continue to be open for new spirits.

