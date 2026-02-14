The Haunted Mansion Under Wraps: Iconic Attraction's Facade Covered in Tarps at the Magic Kingdom
The Haunted Mansion appears to be getting some sort of facelift.
As work continues around The Haunted Mansion on the new Piston Peak expansion at the Magic Kingdom, work is now also taking place on the attraction's facade.
What's Happening:
- Tarps and scrim have completely covered the iconic facade of The Haunted Mansion, as Disney begins work on refreshing the decrepit New England-style manor.
- This comes as tarps also cover the edge of the attraction's queue, blocking views into the former Rivers of America.
- The lawn in front of the Mansion was also cleared of its foliage in preparation for the work.
- It is possible that the tarps will get themed coverings of the attraction's facade to better disguise the work taking place.
- From certain angles, you can't just about make out the side of the Mansion.
- There's currently no word on how long the work will be taking place.
- See how The Haunted Mansion looked back in October in a Rivers of America construction update.
