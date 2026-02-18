Aw Phooey! runDisney Teases Theme for 2027 Walt Disney World Marathon
Will you be lacing up with this "fine-feathered friend?"
While the Walt Disney World Marathon just happened back in January, runDisney is already teasing the theme for next year's event.
What’s Happening:
- While we are still nearly 11 months away from the 2027 Walt Disney World Marathon, runDisney is already building hype around next year’s race.
- In a new teaser shared to Instagram, runDisney is giving some pretty big hints about what the theme for the 2027 race weekend will be.
- Kicking off with “one of our fine-feather friends thinks race weekend is all about him” coupled with a blue, white, and yellow color palette, it's looking like Donald Duck may be the star of the annual runDisney event.
- While not officially stated, a silhouette of the cranky character can be seen throughout the video, as well as a new logo featuring one letter dressed up just like Donald.
- At the end of the trailer, they tell fans to stay tuned for more information.
- Could this be a red herring, or do you think the 2027 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend will be all about Donald Duck?
