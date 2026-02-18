Aw Phooey! runDisney Teases Theme for 2027 Walt Disney World Marathon

Will you be lacing up with this "fine-feathered friend?"

While the Walt Disney World Marathon just happened back in January, runDisney is already teasing the theme for next year's event. 

What’s Happening:

  • While we are still nearly 11 months away from the 2027 Walt Disney World Marathon, runDisney is already building hype around next year’s race. 
  • In a new teaser shared to Instagram, runDisney is giving some pretty big hints about what the theme for the 2027 race weekend will be. 
  • Kicking off with “one of our fine-feather friends thinks race weekend is all about him” coupled with a blue, white, and yellow color palette, it's looking like Donald Duck may be the star of the annual runDisney event. 
  • While not officially stated, a silhouette of the cranky character can be seen throughout the video, as well as a new logo featuring one letter dressed up just like Donald. 
  • At the end of the trailer, they tell fans to stay tuned for more information. 

  • Could this be a red herring, or do you think the 2027 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend will be all about Donald Duck? 
  • For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel

Read More Walt Disney World:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com


Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber