Aw Phooey! runDisney Teases Theme for 2027 Walt Disney World Marathon

Will you be lacing up with this "fine-feathered friend?"

While the Walt Disney World Marathon just happened back in January, runDisney is already teasing the theme for next year's event.

What’s Happening:

While we are still nearly 11 months away from the 2027 Walt Disney World Marathon, runDisney is already building hype around next year’s race.

In a new teaser shared to Instagram, runDisney is giving some pretty big hints about what the theme for the 2027 race weekend will be.

Kicking off with “one of our fine-feather friends thinks race weekend is all about him” coupled with a blue, white, and yellow color palette, it's looking like Donald Duck may be the star of the annual runDisney event.

While not officially stated, a silhouette of the cranky character can be seen throughout the video, as well as a new logo featuring one letter dressed up just like Donald.

At the end of the trailer, they tell fans to stay tuned for more information.

Could this be a red herring, or do you think the 2027 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend will be all about Donald Duck?

For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Walt Disney World:

Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning



