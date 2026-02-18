New ESPN Bus Wrap Debuts at Walt Disney World

"He shoots, he scores!"

The world of sports is expanding at Walt Disney World as a new ESPN bus wrap has debuted.

What's Happening:

  • Promoting both the network and the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, this new bus wrap at Walt Disney World features a simple design – all white, with a few red lines and the ESPN logo on both sides.
  • This is but the latest in a string of new bus designs, following 90 new buses that were added to the growing bus fleet in 2024, which included designs inspired by Tiana's Bayou AdventureZootopia and Ratatouille.
  • Other new bus wraps have featured character designs of FigmentOrange Bird, Chip ‘n’ Dale and 101 Dalmations.
  • These buses feature the updated interior that includes WiFi access as well as charging ports.
  • They are also outfitted with updated accessibility features for guests using mobility devices, making the boarding process even smoother.

