New ESPN Bus Wrap Debuts at Walt Disney World
"He shoots, he scores!"
The world of sports is expanding at Walt Disney World as a new ESPN bus wrap has debuted.
What's Happening:
- Promoting both the network and the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, this new bus wrap at Walt Disney World features a simple design – all white, with a few red lines and the ESPN logo on both sides.
- This is but the latest in a string of new bus designs, following 90 new buses that were added to the growing bus fleet in 2024, which included designs inspired by Tiana's Bayou Adventure, Zootopia and Ratatouille.
- Other new bus wraps have featured character designs of Figment, Orange Bird, Chip ‘n’ Dale and 101 Dalmations.
- These buses feature the updated interior that includes WiFi access as well as charging ports.
- They are also outfitted with updated accessibility features for guests using mobility devices, making the boarding process even smoother.
More Walt Disney World News:
- The Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors exhibit at EPCOT has been extended through the July 4th weekend of 2026.
- With just a couple weeks to go, a new video is giving us our first glimpse at this year's food offerings for the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.
- Complimenting a recently-released popcorn bucket is a new design for Walt Disney World's refillable resort mugs.
- A new snack stand has opened in the Norway Pavilion, giving fans another location to grab one of the EPCOT’s most popular treats.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com