The menus at EPCOT are in full bloom as we prepare for the return of the beloved festival.

After previewing some of this year's menu items through a fun video yesterday, Disney has released the full Foodie Guide to the 2026 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. From March 4 to June 1, step into a springtime celebration full of delicious eats, blooming gardens, exclusive merchandise, and live entertainment you won’t want to miss.

Pick up a Festival Passport to take part in the Garden Graze, a returning food stroll featuring 9 tasty treats from the Outdoor Kitchens. Once you collect five stamps, you can receive your exclusive treat from the Pineapple Promenade (noted by a 🥕).

Go cash-free when you purchase a Disney Gift Card in two unique designs featuring Orange Bird and Spike the Bee — available at festival kiosks, Creations Shop, and other select stores.



Now, let’s take a look at the full Foodie Guide, as shared by the Disney Parks Blog.



World Celebration

Florida Fresh

CommuniCore Plaza

Food Items:

(Available March 4 through May 25)

Conch Fritters with Key Lime aïoli

Blackened Fish Slider with fried green tomato and Cajun rémoulade on a brioche bun (New)

Florida Strawberry Shortcake with vanilla pound cake, Fresh Driscoll’s Strawberries, strawberry sauce, whipped cream, and strawberry crumbs

Beverages:

Cucumber-Watermelon Slushy (Non-alcoholic)

Crooked Can Brewing Company Fiori di Limone Lager (New)

Orange Blossom Brewing Co. Starlight Papaya Pilsner

Brewery Ommegang Melon Falls Watermelon Kolsch

Beer Flight

Cucumber-Watermelon Slushy with gin

EPCOT Farmers Feast

CommuniCore Hall

Food Items:

(Available March 4 to May 10)

Early Bloom Menu (Available March 4 through April 5)

Grilled Asparagus with pancetta bacon, spring peas, frisée lettuce, truffle sherry vinaigrette, and soft-poached egg

Scallop with spring pea risotto, lemon-beurre blanc, and gremolata

Blueberry Crumble Cake with blueberry-lemon zest soft-serve and blueberry compote

Springtime Menu

(Available April 6 through May 10)

Food Items:

Heirloom Tomatoes and Fresh Mozzarella with shallot vinaigrette, sourdough croutons, pesto, micro basil, and balsamic pearls

Grilled Beef Strip Loin with tomato risotto, tomato beurre blanc, and basil pesto

Peach Cobbler with cinnamon gelato and streusel topping

Beverages

(Available March 4 to May 10):

B Nektar Punk Lemonade : Raspberry lemonade hard cider (New)

: Raspberry lemonade hard cider Playalinda Brewing Company Hibiscus Tangelo Hard Seltzer (New)

Hibiscus Lemonade Cocktail: Islamorada Hibiscus Gin and Simply Lemonade

Frozen Lemon Tea with Bärenjäger Honey & Bourbon

World Nature

NEW! Nectar hosted by AdventHealth

The Land Kiosk

Food Items:

Tuna Poke Bowl with edamame, avocado, mango, pickled red onions, seaweed salad, furikake, and umami sauce on a bed of sticky rice (New)

with edamame, avocado, mango, pickled red onions, seaweed salad, furikake, and umami sauce on a bed of sticky rice 🥕Poke Bowl with edamame, avocado, mango, pickled red onions, seaweed salad, furikake, and umami sauce on a bed of sticky rice (Plant-based) (New)

🥕Coconut Panna Cotta with a cherry gelée and matcha crumb topped with a citrus cookie, plant-based meringue, and flower confetti (Plant-based) (New)

Beverages:

Frozen Island Escape: Minute Maid Peach and Mango Smoothie featuring an Outshine Frozen Mini Fruit Pop (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Sunshine Seasons

The Land

Food Items:

Mickey-shaped Lemon-Violet Macaron (New)

Beverages:

Orange Cream Milk Shake topped with whipped cream, an orange cookie, and a citrus macaron (Non-alcoholic)

Beach Grub

Walkway between World Showcase and Imagination! Pavilion

Food Items:

Seafood Bake with shrimp, mussels, clams, andouille sausage, red potatoes, corn on the cob, persillade butter, white wine broth, and grilled sourdough

🥕Grilled Street Corn on the Cob with savory garlic spread featuring Boursin Dairy-Free Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese (Plant-based)

Orange Cream Bar with vanilla bean-orange mousse covered in a chocolate shell with marshmallow meringue (New)

Beverages:

Strawberry-Basil Lemonade : Minute Maid Premium Lemonade with strawberry-hibiscus syrup garnished with basil (Non-alcoholic) (New)

: Minute Maid Premium Lemonade with strawberry-hibiscus syrup garnished with basil (Non-alcoholic) 3 Daughters Brewing Key Lime Hard Cider (New)

Yacht Grub

Walkway between World Showcase and Imagination! Pavilion

Food Items:

Trio of Dips and Chips: House-made potato chips with whipped feta dip and candied lemon, caramelized onion dip and caviar, and pimento cheese and pickles

Captain’s Board: Selection of cheeses and cured meats with seasonal accompaniments (New)

Beverages:

Limoncello-Basil Sparkling Cocktail: Sparkling wine, Seagram’s Club Soda, and limoncello liqueur

Swirled Showcase

Walkway between World Showcase and Imagination! Pavilion

Food Items:

Soft-serve in a Waffle Cone Vanilla Blueberry DOLE Whip Peach (Plant-based) (New)

Lemon Sorbet in a Waffle Cone (Plant-based)

Liquid Nitrogen Honey-Mascarpone Cheesecake with fresh honey, granulated honey, and honey mead-blueberry compote (Presented by National Honey Board)

Beverages:

Central 28 Beer Company Elderflower Pale Ale

Lemon-Elderflower Float: Lemon sorbet and Central 28 Beer Company Elderflower Pale Ale

World Discovery

BRUNCHCOT

Near Test Track

Food Items:

Avocado Toast with marinated tomatoes featuring Boursin Dairy-Free Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese on toasted ciabatta (Plant-based)

Shrimp and Grits: Blackened shrimp and cheddar cheese grits with tasso ham gravy, bell peppers, onions, and andouille sausage (New)

French Toast with cinnamon cereal cream and caramel sauce (New)

Beverages:

Fruit Cereal Shake : Vanilla soft-serve and fruit-flavored breakfast cereal (Non-alcoholic)

: Vanilla soft-serve and fruit-flavored breakfast cereal (Non-alcoholic) 3 Daughters Brewing Coffee Blonde Ale

Peach Bellini: Sparkling wine and peach purée

Refreshment Station Hosted by Coca-Cola

Near Test Track

Beverages:

Coca-Cola Cherry Float (Non-alcoholic) (New)

(Non-alcoholic) Coca-Cola Cherry Float Zero Sugar (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Connections Eatery

Food Items:

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich: Southern fried chicken sandwich with hot honey, red cabbage slaw, and pickles on a brioche bun

Pizza Bianca: Two slices of freshly baked pizza topped with roasted wild mushrooms, garlic cream, mozzarella, cheese blend, truffle oil, and thyme (New)

Beverages:

Garden Glimmer: Empress 1908 Gin, DOLE Pineapple Juice, lemon juice, and almond-flavored syrup (New)

The Citrus Blossom

Odyssey

Food Items:

Orange-Sesame Tempura Shrimp with orange-chile sauce

🥕Lumpia with plant-based pork, green papaya salad, and yuzu sweet-and-sour (Plant-based)

Cinnamon Beignets tossed in lemon sugar, lemon glaze, and honey mead-blueberry compote (New)

🥕Lemon Tart with lemon curd, blood orange fluid gel, plant-based meringue, and raspberry powder (Plant-based)

Beverages:

Orange-Lemon Smoothie served in a Souvenir Orange Bird Sipper (Non-alcoholic)

served in a Souvenir Orange Bird Sipper (Non-alcoholic) ACE Cider Orange Groves Hard Cider (New)

Central 28 Beer Company Grapefruit Pale Ale (New)

BrewDog Brewing Company Five Limes Cerveza (New)

Beverage Flight

Key Lime Wine Slushy

World Showcase

The Honey Bee-stro Hosted by National Honey Board Menu

Walkway between the Imagination! Pavilion and World Showcase

Food Items:

Chicken and Waffles: Crispy chicken and a sweet honey-bacon cornbread waffle with whipped honey butter and orange blossom honey

Honeycomb Bowl with herb quinoa, honey-whipped goat cheese, poached apples, and hot honey cauliflower topped with a honey tuile (New)

Beverages:

Frozen Peach Cobbler with streusel (Non-alcoholic)

with streusel (Non-alcoholic) Brew Hub Nectar Bloom IPA (New)

Florida Orange Groves Winery Orange Blossom Honey Wine

Frozen Peach Cobbler with blueberry vodka and streusel

Pineapple Promenade

Near Port of Entry

Food Items:

Spicy Hot Dog with pineapple chutney and plantain chips

with pineapple chutney and plantain chips DOLE Whip Pineapple (Plant-based)

Beverages:

Frozen Dessert Violet Lemonade: Minute Maid Premium Lemonade with desert pear and violet syrups (Non-alcoholic)

Pineapple Float : DOLE Whip Pineapple and Fanta Pineapple (Non-alcoholic)

: DOLE Whip Pineapple and Fanta Pineapple (Non-alcoholic) Breckenridge Brewery Mountain Beach Tropical Session Sour (New)

Deschutes Brewery Tropical Fresh IPA (New)

Florida Orange Groves Winery Sparkling Pineapple Wine

Pineapple-Mango Cream Float: DOLE Whip Pineapple topped with Sōmrus Mango Cream Liqueur

Trowel & Trellis

Near Disney Traders

Food Items:

Miso Cola-glazed Sticky Pork Ribs topped with spicy pickled peppers and peanuts (New)

Garden Vegetable Flatbread featuring Boursin Crumbles Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese topped with roasted vegetables and arugula salad (New)

Chocolate Mousse Terrarium with matcha crumb and chocolate soil

Beverages:

Botanical Slush featuring Twinings Mango & Pineapple Herbal Tea with Minute Maid Passion Fruit Orange Guava Juice, Simply Fruit Punch, and simple syrup (Non-alcoholic)

featuring Twinings Mango & Pineapple Herbal Tea with Minute Maid Passion Fruit Orange Guava Juice, Simply Fruit Punch, and simple syrup (Non-alcoholic) Keel Farms Garden Bloom Hard Cider (New)

Botanical Slush: Twinings Mango & Pineapple Herbal Tea, Minute Maid Passion Fruit Orange Guava Juice, Simply Fruit Punch, and simple syrup with Cruzan Mango Rum

Northern Bloom

Canada

Food Items:

Seared Scallops with french green beans, marble potatoes, and bacon vinaigrette

Beef Tenderloin Tips with mushroom bordelaise, whipped potatoes, and garden vegetables

Chocolate-Maple Whiskey Cake

Beverages:

Collective Arts Brewing Garden Shed Lager (New)

Collective Arts Brewing Grapefruit Lime Sour

Collective Arts Brewing Guava Gose (New)

Beer Flight

Florida Orange Groves Winery Sparkling Blackberry Wine

Canada Popcorn Cart

Canada

Beverage:

Blueberry-Ginger Smash: Canadian Club Whisky, blueberry, lemon, and ginger (New)

Yorkshire County Fish and Chips

United Kingdom

Beverage:

English Garden: Fords Gin, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, Minute Maid Premium Lemonade, Minute Maid Apple Juice, and lemon juice topped with a cucumber (New)

Fleur de Lys

France

Food Items:

Croissant au Fromage de Chèvre, Herbes et Ail Rôtie: Croissant with goat cheese, herbs, and roasted garlic

Canard Confit, Sauce Romarin et Champignons, Gâteau de Polenta aux Herbes: Pulled duck confit with rosemary-mushroom sauce and herbed polenta corn cake (New)

Tarte Aux Oignons Caramelises: Caramelized onions on a flaky pastry crust topped with bacon (New)

Beignet Caramélisé, Fourré Crème Vanille, Glacé au Caramel Fleur de Sel: Caramelized beignet filled with vanilla cream and glazed with caramel fleur de sel

Beverages:

Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc : Fruity white beer with citrus notes

: Fruity white beer with citrus notes André Brunel Côtes du Rhône Blend

Guillaume Touton, Brut de Peche

La Vie en Rose Frozen Slush: Vodka, Grey Goose L’Orange Vodka, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, and white and red cranberry juices

La Isla Fresca

Between France and Morocco

Food Items:

Jamaican Jerk Chicken with pigeon pea rice, roasted sweet plantains, and cinnamon butter

Ceviche: Shrimp with mango, avocado, cucumber, lime, cilantro, tomato, and jalapeño served with plantain chips (New)

🥕Coconut-Chocolate Flan Bizcocho: Chocolate cake, coconut custard, and passion fruit caramel (Plant-based)

Beverages:

Citrus Slushy: Simply Lemonade, Simply Grapefruit, and simple syrup (Non-alcoholic)

Simply Lemonade, Simply Grapefruit, and simple syrup (Non-alcoholic) Bold Rock Paradise Orchard Hard Cider (New)

Florida Orange Groves Winery Hurricane Class 5 Tropical Sangria

Citrus Slushy: Simply Lemonade, Simply Grapefruit, simple syrup, and Don Q Limón Rum

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina

Morocco

Food Items:

Moroccan Wrap with tomato-cucumber relish and garlic sauce served on warm Moroccan flatbread Chermoula Chicken Moroccan-spiced Lamb Plant-based Falafel (Plant-based)

with tomato-cucumber relish and garlic sauce served on warm Moroccan flatbread

Stone-baked Moroccan Bread with assorted dips

Orange Blossom-Saffron Cake

Beverages:

Keel Farms Hibiscus Honeycrisp Hard Cider (New)

Bold Rock Blueberry Lemon Hard Cider (New)

Coppertail Brewing Co. Passion Fruit Basil Hard Cider (New)

Hard Cider Flight

Pomegranate Mimosa: Sparkling wine and pomegranate juice

Hanami

Japan

Food Items:

Frushi: Strawberry, pineapple, and honeydew wrapped in coconut rice and soy wrap paper served with coconut cream sauce and toasted coconut

Japanese Curry Bread: Golden, crispy fried bread filled with a fragrant Japanese vegetable curry (New)

Ramen Cup: Cold ramen noodle salad in a cup with fresh vegetables and grilled chicken served with yuzu-soy vinaigrette and chili oil

Beverages:

Minute Maid Strawberry Lemonade with popping strawberry boba (Non-alcoholic) (New)

with popping strawberry boba (Non-alcoholic) 3 Daughters Brewing Strawberry Ichigo IPA

Peach Momo Plum Wine (New)

Sakura Beauty Sake (New)

Lavender Lemonade: Sake with lavender and Minute Maid Premium Lemonade (New)

Magnolia Terrace

The American Adventure

Food Items:

Blackened Shrimp Po’ Boy with lettuce, tomato, and Cajun rémoulade (New)

Grilled Gulf Oysters with andouille sausage butter and lemon

Spicy Chicken Gumbo featuring BEN’S ORIGINAL Long Grain & Wild Rice with andouille sausage

Bananas Foster Bread Pudding with a rum-caramel sauce

Beverages:

Southern Tier Brewing Company Early Bird Blackberry Lemonade Ale(New)

Copperpoint Brewing Co. Sweet Tea Amber Lager (New)

Keel Farms King Cake Hard Cider (New)

Beverage Flight

Spiced Rum Cocktail: Spiced rum, coconut rum, Simply Fruit Punch, and Minute Maid Orange Juice

Block & Hans

The American Adventure

Beverage:

Frozen Wildberry Limeade: Minute Maid Limeade, Minute Maid Strawberry Smoothie, and wildberry syrup with popping candy (Non-alcoholic) (Spirited version available with Tito’s Handmade Vodka) (New)

Funnel Cake

The American Adventure

Food Item:

Bananas Foster Funnel Cake: Funnel cake with banana-chocolate chip ice cream and powdered sugar topped with whipped cream, rum-caramel sauce, and a banana-cinnamon sugar dusting (New)

Primavera Kitchen

Italy

Food Items:

Insalata di Pasta: Penne, apple, raisins, scallions, almonds, honey, and lemon dressing (Served chilled) (New)

Arancini: Risotto, beef ragoût, peas, parmesan, and tomato sauce (New)

Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake with ricotta cheese, raspberries, and sweet whipped cream (New)

Beverages:

Peroni Pilsner

Prosecco

Moscato

Sauvignon Blanc (New)

Italian Red Sangria

Italian-inspired Margarita with tequila and Fabrizia Blood Orange Liqueur

with tequila and Fabrizia Blood Orange Liqueur Elderflower Sparkling Cocktail: Mint-infused elderflower liqueur, prosecco, and blood orange soda (New)

Bauernmarkt: Farmer’s Market

Germany

Food Items:

🥕Potato Pancakes with house-made applesauce (Plant-based)

Toasted Pretzel Bread topped with black forest ham and melted cheese

Warm Cheese Strudel with berry compote

Beverages:

Gaffel Kölsch

Stiegl Brewery Raspberry Radler

Weihenstephaner Hefe Weissbier

Beer Flight

Apfelschaumwein: Apple sparkling wine and apple liqueur

Sommerfest

Germany

Food Item:

Zwiebelkuchen mit Spargel: German onion cake with asparagus, caramelized onions, bacon, herbed goat cheese, and a savory custard (New)

Beverage:

Blossom Spritz: St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, Sekt Sparkling Wine, and soda water topped with fresh mint and lime (New)

Refreshment Outpost Hosted by Coca-Cola

Outpost

Food Items:

Nigerian Beef Pie with papaya syrup (New)

🥕Seasonal Fruit Parfait with sweet chili sauce and DOLE Whip Mango (Plant-based)

with sweet chili sauce and DOLE Whip Mango Soft-serve in a Waffle Cone Tangerine DOLE Whip Mango (Plant-based)



Beverages:

Ice Cream Float: Tangerine soft-serve and Barq’s Red Creme Soda (Non-alcoholic)

Tangerine soft-serve and Barq’s Red Creme Soda (Non-alcoholic) Carib Brewery Honeysuckle Hopped Wheat Ale (New)

Keel Farms Spicy Watermelon Hard Cider (New)

Ȯlōgy Brewing Co. Passion Fruit Dragon Slushhhhh (New)

Boyd & Blair Lavender Martini

Lan Yuan

China

Food Items:

House-made Cheesy Crab Wontons: Fried wontons filled with cream cheese, celery, and imitation crab stick

Sha Cha Beef Bao Bun filled with pan-fried beef, red onion, and jalapeño in Chinese sha cha peanut sauce (New)

Pan-fried Vegetable Dumplings filled with bok choy, carrot, shiitake mushroom, ginger, garlic, and sesame

Tanghulu: Skewer of strawberries and grapes coated in candied sugar syrup (New)

Beverages:

Mango Bubble Tea (Non-alcoholic)

(Non-alcoholic) Brew Hub Honey Jasmine Lager

Dragon Dynasty: Baijiu spirit, light rum, dragon fruit syrup, piña colada mix, and soda water

Baijiu spirit, light rum, dragon fruit syrup, piña colada mix, and soda water First Emperor: Vodka, ginger kombucha, strawberry syrup, and lime juice (New)

Vodka, ginger kombucha, strawberry syrup, and lime juice Tropical Moon: Vodka, triple sec liqueur, passion fruit syrup, soda water, and white boba pearls

Norway Beer Cart

Norway

Food Item:

Lemon Bolle: Cardamom bun filled with lemon curd and meringue (New)

Jardin de Fiestas

Mexico

Food Items:

Chilaquiles con Carne: Corn tortillas tossed in salsa ranchera and monterey jack with shaved rib-eye, poblano peppers, onions, queso fresco, and crema mexicana (New)

Taco de Calamar: Flour tortilla filled with crispy calamari, fried garlic, pasilla aïoli, and chives (New)

Flan de la Abuela: Creamy hazelnut-chocolate flan with vanilla crème anglaise (New)

Beverages:

Craft Mexican Draft Beer

Flower Power Margarita : Dulce Vida Blanco Tequila, orange-pineapple juice, blackcurrant-lavender liqueur, and Empress 1908 Gin with a rose petal flower salt rim (New)

: Dulce Vida Blanco Tequila, orange-pineapple juice, blackcurrant-lavender liqueur, and Empress 1908 Gin with a rose petal flower salt rim Spicy Mango Margarita: 100% de agave blanco tequila, reposado mezcal, tamarindo liqueur, mango purée, and lime-jalapeño juice with a chili-lime salt rim (New)

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

World Showcase (Near Canada)

Very Berry Matcha Latte: Milk, strawberry syrup, and matcha topped with whipped cream (Non-alcoholic) (Spirited version available with Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur) (New)

Dubai Chocolate Frozen Cappuccino: Frozen cappuccino featuring Joffrey’s Coffee with pistachio syrup topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate sauce (Non-alcoholic) (New) (Spirited version available with Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur)

World Showcase (Near Disney Traders)

Very Berry Matcha Latte: Milk, strawberry syrup, and matcha topped with whipped cream (Non-alcoholic) (Spirited version available with Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur) (New)

Our Picks

Boy is there ever so much to choose from! Flower & Garden offers so many different flavors that definitely put you in a springtime mood. For this author, here are some of the items I’m most excited about:

EPCOT Farmers Feast – Blueberry Crumble Cake with blueberry-lemon zest soft-serve and blueberry compote

– Blueberry Crumble Cake with blueberry-lemon zest soft-serve and blueberry compote The Citrus Blossom – Cinnamon Beignets tossed in lemon sugar, lemon glaze, and honey mead-blueberry compote

– Cinnamon Beignets tossed in lemon sugar, lemon glaze, and honey mead-blueberry compote Trowel & Trellis – Miso Cola-glazed Sticky Pork Ribs topped with spicy pickled peppers and peanuts

– Miso Cola-glazed Sticky Pork Ribs topped with spicy pickled peppers and peanuts Fleur de Lys – Tarte Aux Oignons Caramelises: Caramelized onions on a flaky pastry crust topped with bacon