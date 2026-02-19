Foodie Guide to the 2026 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival
After previewing some of this year's menu items through a fun video yesterday, Disney has released the full Foodie Guide to the 2026 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. From March 4 to June 1, step into a springtime celebration full of delicious eats, blooming gardens, exclusive merchandise, and live entertainment you won’t want to miss.
Pick up a Festival Passport to take part in the Garden Graze, a returning food stroll featuring 9 tasty treats from the Outdoor Kitchens. Once you collect five stamps, you can receive your exclusive treat from the Pineapple Promenade (noted by a 🥕).
Go cash-free when you purchase a Disney Gift Card in two unique designs featuring Orange Bird and Spike the Bee — available at festival kiosks, Creations Shop, and other select stores.
Now, let’s take a look at the full Foodie Guide, as shared by the Disney Parks Blog.
World Celebration
Florida Fresh
CommuniCore Plaza
Food Items:
(Available March 4 through May 25)
- Conch Fritters with Key Lime aïoli
- Blackened Fish Slider with fried green tomato and Cajun rémoulade on a brioche bun (New)
- Florida Strawberry Shortcake with vanilla pound cake, Fresh Driscoll’s Strawberries, strawberry sauce, whipped cream, and strawberry crumbs
Beverages:
- Cucumber-Watermelon Slushy (Non-alcoholic)
- Crooked Can Brewing Company Fiori di Limone Lager (New)
- Orange Blossom Brewing Co. Starlight Papaya Pilsner
- Brewery Ommegang Melon Falls Watermelon Kolsch
- Beer Flight
- Cucumber-Watermelon Slushy with gin
EPCOT Farmers Feast
CommuniCore Hall
Food Items:
(Available March 4 to May 10)
Early Bloom Menu (Available March 4 through April 5)
- Grilled Asparagus with pancetta bacon, spring peas, frisée lettuce, truffle sherry vinaigrette, and soft-poached egg
- Scallop with spring pea risotto, lemon-beurre blanc, and gremolata
- Blueberry Crumble Cake with blueberry-lemon zest soft-serve and blueberry compote
Springtime Menu
(Available April 6 through May 10)
Food Items:
- Heirloom Tomatoes and Fresh Mozzarella with shallot vinaigrette, sourdough croutons, pesto, micro basil, and balsamic pearls
- Grilled Beef Strip Loin with tomato risotto, tomato beurre blanc, and basil pesto
- Peach Cobbler with cinnamon gelato and streusel topping
Beverages
(Available March 4 to May 10):
- B Nektar Punk Lemonade: Raspberry lemonade hard cider (New)
- Playalinda Brewing Company Hibiscus Tangelo Hard Seltzer (New)
- Hibiscus Lemonade Cocktail: Islamorada Hibiscus Gin and Simply Lemonade
- Frozen Lemon Tea with Bärenjäger Honey & Bourbon
World Nature
NEW! Nectar hosted by AdventHealth
The Land Kiosk
Food Items:
- Tuna Poke Bowl with edamame, avocado, mango, pickled red onions, seaweed salad, furikake, and umami sauce on a bed of sticky rice (New)
- 🥕Poke Bowl with edamame, avocado, mango, pickled red onions, seaweed salad, furikake, and umami sauce on a bed of sticky rice (Plant-based) (New)
- 🥕Coconut Panna Cotta with a cherry gelée and matcha crumb topped with a citrus cookie, plant-based meringue, and flower confetti (Plant-based) (New)
Beverages:
- Frozen Island Escape: Minute Maid Peach and Mango Smoothie featuring an Outshine Frozen Mini Fruit Pop (Non-alcoholic) (New)
Sunshine Seasons
The Land
Food Items:
- Mickey-shaped Lemon-Violet Macaron (New)
Beverages:
- Orange Cream Milk Shake topped with whipped cream, an orange cookie, and a citrus macaron (Non-alcoholic)
Beach Grub
Walkway between World Showcase and Imagination! Pavilion
Food Items:
- Seafood Bake with shrimp, mussels, clams, andouille sausage, red potatoes, corn on the cob, persillade butter, white wine broth, and grilled sourdough
- 🥕Grilled Street Corn on the Cob with savory garlic spread featuring Boursin Dairy-Free Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese (Plant-based)
- Orange Cream Bar with vanilla bean-orange mousse covered in a chocolate shell with marshmallow meringue (New)
Beverages:
- Strawberry-Basil Lemonade: Minute Maid Premium Lemonade with strawberry-hibiscus syrup garnished with basil (Non-alcoholic) (New)
- 3 Daughters Brewing Key Lime Hard Cider (New)
Yacht Grub
Walkway between World Showcase and Imagination! Pavilion
Food Items:
- Trio of Dips and Chips: House-made potato chips with whipped feta dip and candied lemon, caramelized onion dip and caviar, and pimento cheese and pickles
- Captain’s Board: Selection of cheeses and cured meats with seasonal accompaniments (New)
Beverages:
- Limoncello-Basil Sparkling Cocktail: Sparkling wine, Seagram’s Club Soda, and limoncello liqueur
Swirled Showcase
Walkway between World Showcase and Imagination! Pavilion
Food Items:
- Soft-serve in a Waffle Cone
- Vanilla
- Blueberry
- DOLE Whip Peach (Plant-based) (New)
- Lemon Sorbet in a Waffle Cone (Plant-based)
- Liquid Nitrogen Honey-Mascarpone Cheesecake with fresh honey, granulated honey, and honey mead-blueberry compote (Presented by National Honey Board)
Beverages:
- Central 28 Beer Company Elderflower Pale Ale
- Lemon-Elderflower Float: Lemon sorbet and Central 28 Beer Company Elderflower Pale Ale
World Discovery
BRUNCHCOT
Near Test Track
Food Items:
- Avocado Toast with marinated tomatoes featuring Boursin Dairy-Free Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese on toasted ciabatta (Plant-based)
- Shrimp and Grits: Blackened shrimp and cheddar cheese grits with tasso ham gravy, bell peppers, onions, and andouille sausage (New)
- French Toast with cinnamon cereal cream and caramel sauce (New)
Beverages:
- Fruit Cereal Shake: Vanilla soft-serve and fruit-flavored breakfast cereal (Non-alcoholic)
- 3 Daughters Brewing Coffee Blonde Ale
- Peach Bellini: Sparkling wine and peach purée
Refreshment Station Hosted by Coca-Cola
Near Test Track
Beverages:
- Coca-Cola Cherry Float (Non-alcoholic) (New)
- Coca-Cola Cherry Float Zero Sugar (Non-alcoholic) (New)
Connections Eatery
Food Items:
- Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich: Southern fried chicken sandwich with hot honey, red cabbage slaw, and pickles on a brioche bun
- Pizza Bianca: Two slices of freshly baked pizza topped with roasted wild mushrooms, garlic cream, mozzarella, cheese blend, truffle oil, and thyme (New)
Beverages:
- Garden Glimmer: Empress 1908 Gin, DOLE Pineapple Juice, lemon juice, and almond-flavored syrup (New)
The Citrus Blossom
Odyssey
Food Items:
- Orange-Sesame Tempura Shrimp with orange-chile sauce
- 🥕Lumpia with plant-based pork, green papaya salad, and yuzu sweet-and-sour (Plant-based)
- Cinnamon Beignets tossed in lemon sugar, lemon glaze, and honey mead-blueberry compote (New)
- 🥕Lemon Tart with lemon curd, blood orange fluid gel, plant-based meringue, and raspberry powder (Plant-based)
Beverages:
- Orange-Lemon Smoothie served in a Souvenir Orange Bird Sipper (Non-alcoholic)
- ACE Cider Orange Groves Hard Cider (New)
- Central 28 Beer Company Grapefruit Pale Ale (New)
- BrewDog Brewing Company Five Limes Cerveza (New)
- Beverage Flight
- Key Lime Wine Slushy
World Showcase
The Honey Bee-stro Hosted by National Honey Board Menu
Walkway between the Imagination! Pavilion and World Showcase
Food Items:
- Chicken and Waffles: Crispy chicken and a sweet honey-bacon cornbread waffle with whipped honey butter and orange blossom honey
- Honeycomb Bowl with herb quinoa, honey-whipped goat cheese, poached apples, and hot honey cauliflower topped with a honey tuile (New)
Beverages:
- Frozen Peach Cobbler with streusel (Non-alcoholic)
- Brew Hub Nectar Bloom IPA (New)
- Florida Orange Groves Winery Orange Blossom Honey Wine
- Frozen Peach Cobbler with blueberry vodka and streusel
Pineapple Promenade
Near Port of Entry
Food Items:
- Spicy Hot Dog with pineapple chutney and plantain chips
- DOLE Whip Pineapple (Plant-based)
Beverages:
- Frozen Dessert Violet Lemonade: Minute Maid Premium Lemonade with desert pear and violet syrups (Non-alcoholic)
- Pineapple Float: DOLE Whip Pineapple and Fanta Pineapple (Non-alcoholic)
- Breckenridge Brewery Mountain Beach Tropical Session Sour (New)
- Deschutes Brewery Tropical Fresh IPA (New)
- Florida Orange Groves Winery Sparkling Pineapple Wine
- Pineapple-Mango Cream Float: DOLE Whip Pineapple topped with Sōmrus Mango Cream Liqueur
Trowel & Trellis
Near Disney Traders
Food Items:
- Miso Cola-glazed Sticky Pork Ribs topped with spicy pickled peppers and peanuts (New)
- Garden Vegetable Flatbread featuring Boursin Crumbles Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese topped with roasted vegetables and arugula salad (New)
- Chocolate Mousse Terrarium with matcha crumb and chocolate soil
Beverages:
- Botanical Slush featuring Twinings Mango & Pineapple Herbal Tea with Minute Maid Passion Fruit Orange Guava Juice, Simply Fruit Punch, and simple syrup (Non-alcoholic)
- Keel Farms Garden Bloom Hard Cider (New)
- Botanical Slush: Twinings Mango & Pineapple Herbal Tea, Minute Maid Passion Fruit Orange Guava Juice, Simply Fruit Punch, and simple syrup with Cruzan Mango Rum
Northern Bloom
Canada
Food Items:
- Seared Scallops with french green beans, marble potatoes, and bacon vinaigrette
- Beef Tenderloin Tips with mushroom bordelaise, whipped potatoes, and garden vegetables
- Chocolate-Maple Whiskey Cake
Beverages:
- Collective Arts Brewing Garden Shed Lager (New)
- Collective Arts Brewing Grapefruit Lime Sour
- Collective Arts Brewing Guava Gose (New)
- Beer Flight
- Florida Orange Groves Winery Sparkling Blackberry Wine
Canada Popcorn Cart
Canada
Beverage:
- Blueberry-Ginger Smash: Canadian Club Whisky, blueberry, lemon, and ginger (New)
Yorkshire County Fish and Chips
United Kingdom
Beverage:
- English Garden: Fords Gin, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, Minute Maid Premium Lemonade, Minute Maid Apple Juice, and lemon juice topped with a cucumber (New)
Fleur de Lys
France
Food Items:
- Croissant au Fromage de Chèvre, Herbes et Ail Rôtie: Croissant with goat cheese, herbs, and roasted garlic
- Canard Confit, Sauce Romarin et Champignons, Gâteau de Polenta aux Herbes: Pulled duck confit with rosemary-mushroom sauce and herbed polenta corn cake (New)
- Tarte Aux Oignons Caramelises: Caramelized onions on a flaky pastry crust topped with bacon (New)
- Beignet Caramélisé, Fourré Crème Vanille, Glacé au Caramel Fleur de Sel: Caramelized beignet filled with vanilla cream and glazed with caramel fleur de sel
Beverages:
- Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc: Fruity white beer with citrus notes
- André Brunel Côtes du Rhône Blend
- Guillaume Touton, Brut de Peche
- La Vie en Rose Frozen Slush: Vodka, Grey Goose L’Orange Vodka, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, and white and red cranberry juices
La Isla Fresca
Between France and Morocco
Food Items:
- Jamaican Jerk Chicken with pigeon pea rice, roasted sweet plantains, and cinnamon butter
- Ceviche: Shrimp with mango, avocado, cucumber, lime, cilantro, tomato, and jalapeño served with plantain chips (New)
- 🥕Coconut-Chocolate Flan Bizcocho: Chocolate cake, coconut custard, and passion fruit caramel (Plant-based)
Beverages:
- Citrus Slushy: Simply Lemonade, Simply Grapefruit, and simple syrup (Non-alcoholic)
- Bold Rock Paradise Orchard Hard Cider (New)
- Florida Orange Groves Winery Hurricane Class 5 Tropical Sangria
- Citrus Slushy: Simply Lemonade, Simply Grapefruit, simple syrup, and Don Q Limón Rum
Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina
Morocco
Food Items:
- Moroccan Wrap with tomato-cucumber relish and garlic sauce served on warm Moroccan flatbread
- Chermoula Chicken
- Moroccan-spiced Lamb
- Plant-based Falafel (Plant-based)
- Stone-baked Moroccan Bread with assorted dips
- Orange Blossom-Saffron Cake
Beverages:
- Keel Farms Hibiscus Honeycrisp Hard Cider (New)
- Bold Rock Blueberry Lemon Hard Cider (New)
- Coppertail Brewing Co. Passion Fruit Basil Hard Cider (New)
- Hard Cider Flight
- Pomegranate Mimosa: Sparkling wine and pomegranate juice
Hanami
Japan
Food Items:
- Frushi: Strawberry, pineapple, and honeydew wrapped in coconut rice and soy wrap paper served with coconut cream sauce and toasted coconut
- Japanese Curry Bread: Golden, crispy fried bread filled with a fragrant Japanese vegetable curry (New)
- Ramen Cup: Cold ramen noodle salad in a cup with fresh vegetables and grilled chicken served with yuzu-soy vinaigrette and chili oil
Beverages:
- Minute Maid Strawberry Lemonade with popping strawberry boba (Non-alcoholic) (New)
- 3 Daughters Brewing Strawberry Ichigo IPA
- Peach Momo Plum Wine (New)
- Sakura Beauty Sake (New)
- Lavender Lemonade: Sake with lavender and Minute Maid Premium Lemonade (New)
Magnolia Terrace
Food Items:
- Blackened Shrimp Po’ Boy with lettuce, tomato, and Cajun rémoulade (New)
- Grilled Gulf Oysters with andouille sausage butter and lemon
- Spicy Chicken Gumbo featuring BEN’S ORIGINAL Long Grain & Wild Rice with andouille sausage
- Bananas Foster Bread Pudding with a rum-caramel sauce
Beverages:
- Southern Tier Brewing Company Early Bird Blackberry Lemonade Ale(New)
- Copperpoint Brewing Co. Sweet Tea Amber Lager (New)
- Keel Farms King Cake Hard Cider (New)
- Beverage Flight
- Spiced Rum Cocktail: Spiced rum, coconut rum, Simply Fruit Punch, and Minute Maid Orange Juice
Block & Hans
The American Adventure
Beverage:
- Frozen Wildberry Limeade: Minute Maid Limeade, Minute Maid Strawberry Smoothie, and wildberry syrup with popping candy (Non-alcoholic) (Spirited version available with Tito’s Handmade Vodka) (New)
Funnel Cake
The American Adventure
Food Item:
- Bananas Foster Funnel Cake: Funnel cake with banana-chocolate chip ice cream and powdered sugar topped with whipped cream, rum-caramel sauce, and a banana-cinnamon sugar dusting (New)
Primavera Kitchen
Italy
Food Items:
- Insalata di Pasta: Penne, apple, raisins, scallions, almonds, honey, and lemon dressing (Served chilled) (New)
- Arancini: Risotto, beef ragoût, peas, parmesan, and tomato sauce (New)
- Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake with ricotta cheese, raspberries, and sweet whipped cream (New)
Beverages:
- Peroni Pilsner
- Prosecco
- Moscato
- Sauvignon Blanc (New)
- Italian Red Sangria
- Italian-inspired Margarita with tequila and Fabrizia Blood Orange Liqueur
- Elderflower Sparkling Cocktail: Mint-infused elderflower liqueur, prosecco, and blood orange soda (New)
Bauernmarkt: Farmer’s Market
Germany
Food Items:
- 🥕Potato Pancakes with house-made applesauce (Plant-based)
- Toasted Pretzel Bread topped with black forest ham and melted cheese
- Warm Cheese Strudel with berry compote
Beverages:
- Gaffel Kölsch
- Stiegl Brewery Raspberry Radler
- Weihenstephaner Hefe Weissbier
- Beer Flight
- Apfelschaumwein: Apple sparkling wine and apple liqueur
Sommerfest
Germany
Food Item:
- Zwiebelkuchen mit Spargel: German onion cake with asparagus, caramelized onions, bacon, herbed goat cheese, and a savory custard (New)
Beverage:
- Blossom Spritz: St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, Sekt Sparkling Wine, and soda water topped with fresh mint and lime (New)
Refreshment Outpost Hosted by Coca-Cola
Outpost
Food Items:
- Nigerian Beef Pie with papaya syrup (New)
- 🥕Seasonal Fruit Parfait with sweet chili sauce and DOLE Whip Mango (Plant-based)
- Soft-serve in a Waffle Cone
- Tangerine
- DOLE Whip Mango (Plant-based)
Beverages:
- Ice Cream Float: Tangerine soft-serve and Barq’s Red Creme Soda (Non-alcoholic)
- Carib Brewery Honeysuckle Hopped Wheat Ale (New)
- Keel Farms Spicy Watermelon Hard Cider (New)
- Ȯlōgy Brewing Co. Passion Fruit Dragon Slushhhhh (New)
- Boyd & Blair Lavender Martini
Lan Yuan
China
Food Items:
- House-made Cheesy Crab Wontons: Fried wontons filled with cream cheese, celery, and imitation crab stick
- Sha Cha Beef Bao Bun filled with pan-fried beef, red onion, and jalapeño in Chinese sha cha peanut sauce (New)
- Pan-fried Vegetable Dumplings filled with bok choy, carrot, shiitake mushroom, ginger, garlic, and sesame
- Tanghulu: Skewer of strawberries and grapes coated in candied sugar syrup (New)
Beverages:
- Mango Bubble Tea (Non-alcoholic)
- Brew Hub Honey Jasmine Lager
- Dragon Dynasty: Baijiu spirit, light rum, dragon fruit syrup, piña colada mix, and soda water
- First Emperor: Vodka, ginger kombucha, strawberry syrup, and lime juice (New)
- Tropical Moon: Vodka, triple sec liqueur, passion fruit syrup, soda water, and white boba pearls
Norway Beer Cart
Norway
Food Item:
- Lemon Bolle: Cardamom bun filled with lemon curd and meringue (New)
Jardin de Fiestas
Mexico
Food Items:
- Chilaquiles con Carne: Corn tortillas tossed in salsa ranchera and monterey jack with shaved rib-eye, poblano peppers, onions, queso fresco, and crema mexicana (New)
- Taco de Calamar: Flour tortilla filled with crispy calamari, fried garlic, pasilla aïoli, and chives (New)
- Flan de la Abuela: Creamy hazelnut-chocolate flan with vanilla crème anglaise (New)
Beverages:
- Craft Mexican Draft Beer
- Flower Power Margarita: Dulce Vida Blanco Tequila, orange-pineapple juice, blackcurrant-lavender liqueur, and Empress 1908 Gin with a rose petal flower salt rim (New)
- Spicy Mango Margarita: 100% de agave blanco tequila, reposado mezcal, tamarindo liqueur, mango purée, and lime-jalapeño juice with a chili-lime salt rim (New)
Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company
World Showcase (Near Canada)
- Very Berry Matcha Latte: Milk, strawberry syrup, and matcha topped with whipped cream (Non-alcoholic) (Spirited version available with Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur) (New)
- Dubai Chocolate Frozen Cappuccino: Frozen cappuccino featuring Joffrey’s Coffee with pistachio syrup topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate sauce (Non-alcoholic) (New) (Spirited version available with Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur)
World Showcase (Near Disney Traders)
- Very Berry Matcha Latte: Milk, strawberry syrup, and matcha topped with whipped cream (Non-alcoholic) (Spirited version available with Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur) (New)
Our Picks
Boy is there ever so much to choose from! Flower & Garden offers so many different flavors that definitely put you in a springtime mood. For this author, here are some of the items I’m most excited about:
- EPCOT Farmers Feast – Blueberry Crumble Cake with blueberry-lemon zest soft-serve and blueberry compote
- The Citrus Blossom – Cinnamon Beignets tossed in lemon sugar, lemon glaze, and honey mead-blueberry compote
- Trowel & Trellis – Miso Cola-glazed Sticky Pork Ribs topped with spicy pickled peppers and peanuts
- Fleur de Lys – Tarte Aux Oignons Caramelises: Caramelized onions on a flaky pastry crust topped with bacon