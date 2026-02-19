Foodie Guide to the 2026 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

The menus at EPCOT are in full bloom as we prepare for the return of the beloved festival.

After previewing some of this year's menu items through a fun video yesterday, Disney has released the full Foodie Guide to the 2026 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. From March 4 to June 1, step into a springtime celebration full of delicious eats, blooming gardens, exclusive merchandise, and live entertainment you won’t want to miss.

Pick up a Festival Passport to take part in the Garden Graze, a returning food stroll featuring 9 tasty treats from the Outdoor Kitchens. Once you collect five stamps, you can receive your exclusive treat from the Pineapple Promenade (noted by a 🥕).

Go cash-free when you purchase a Disney Gift Card in two unique designs featuring Orange Bird and Spike the Bee — available at festival kiosks, Creations Shop, and other select stores.


Now, let’s take a look at the full Foodie Guide, as shared by the Disney Parks Blog.

World Celebration

Florida Fresh

CommuniCore Plaza 

Food Items: 

(Available March 4 through May 25)

  • Conch Fritters with Key Lime aïoli 

  • Blackened Fish Slider with fried green tomato and Cajun rémoulade on a brioche bun (New)

  • Florida Strawberry Shortcake with vanilla pound cake, Fresh Driscoll’s Strawberries, strawberry sauce, whipped cream, and strawberry crumbs 

Beverages:

  • Cucumber-Watermelon Slushy (Non-alcoholic) 
  • Crooked Can Brewing Company Fiori di Limone Lager (New)
  • Orange Blossom Brewing Co. Starlight Papaya Pilsner
  • Brewery Ommegang Melon Falls Watermelon Kolsch
  • Beer Flight
  • Cucumber-Watermelon Slushy with gin

EPCOT Farmers Feast

CommuniCore Hall 

Food Items:

(Available March 4 to May 10)

Early Bloom Menu (Available March 4 through April 5)

  • Grilled Asparagus with pancetta bacon, spring peas, frisée lettuce, truffle sherry vinaigrette, and soft-poached egg

  • Scallop with spring pea risotto, lemon-beurre blanc, and gremolata 

  • Blueberry Crumble Cake with blueberry-lemon zest soft-serve and blueberry compote

Springtime Menu 

(Available April 6 through May 10)

Food Items:

  • Heirloom Tomatoes and Fresh Mozzarella with shallot vinaigrette, sourdough croutons, pesto, micro basil, and balsamic pearls 

  • Grilled Beef Strip Loin with tomato risotto, tomato beurre blanc, and basil pesto 

  • Peach Cobbler with cinnamon gelato and streusel topping 

Beverages

(Available March 4 to May 10):

  • B Nektar Punk Lemonade: Raspberry lemonade hard cider (New)
  • Playalinda Brewing Company Hibiscus Tangelo Hard Seltzer (New)
  • Hibiscus Lemonade Cocktail: Islamorada Hibiscus Gin and Simply Lemonade 

  • Frozen Lemon Tea with Bärenjäger Honey & Bourbon

World Nature 

NEW! Nectar hosted by AdventHealth

The Land Kiosk 

Food Items:

  • Tuna Poke Bowl with edamame, avocado, mango, pickled red onions, seaweed salad, furikake, and umami sauce on a bed of sticky rice (New)
  • 🥕Poke Bowl with edamame, avocado, mango, pickled red onions, seaweed salad, furikake, and umami sauce on a bed of sticky rice (Plant-based) (New)

  • 🥕Coconut Panna Cotta with a cherry gelée and matcha crumb topped with a citrus cookie, plant-based meringue, and flower confetti (Plant-based) (New)

Beverages:

  • Frozen Island Escape: Minute Maid Peach and Mango Smoothie featuring an Outshine Frozen Mini Fruit Pop (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Sunshine Seasons

The Land 

Food Items:

  • Mickey-shaped Lemon-Violet Macaron (New)

Beverages: 

  • Orange Cream Milk Shake topped with whipped cream, an orange cookie, and a citrus macaron (Non-alcoholic) 

Beach Grub

Walkway between World Showcase and Imagination! Pavilion 

Food Items:

  • Seafood Bake with shrimp, mussels, clams, andouille sausage, red potatoes, corn on the cob, persillade butter, white wine broth, and grilled sourdough

  • 🥕Grilled Street Corn on the Cob with savory garlic spread featuring Boursin Dairy-Free Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese (Plant-based)

  • Orange Cream Bar with vanilla bean-orange mousse covered in a chocolate shell with marshmallow meringue (New)

Beverages: 

  • Strawberry-Basil Lemonade: Minute Maid Premium Lemonade with strawberry-hibiscus syrup garnished with basil (Non-alcoholic) (New)
  • 3 Daughters Brewing Key Lime Hard Cider (New)

Yacht Grub

Walkway between World Showcase and Imagination! Pavilion 

Food Items:

  • Trio of Dips and Chips: House-made potato chips with whipped feta dip and candied lemon, caramelized onion dip and caviar, and pimento cheese and pickles 

  • Captain’s Board: Selection of cheeses and cured meats with seasonal accompaniments (New)

Beverages:

  • Limoncello-Basil Sparkling Cocktail: Sparkling wine, Seagram’s Club Soda, and limoncello liqueur

Swirled Showcase

Walkway between World Showcase and Imagination! Pavilion 

Food Items:

  • Soft-serve in a Waffle Cone
    • Vanilla 
    • Blueberry 
    • DOLE Whip Peach (Plant-based) (New)
  • Lemon Sorbet in a Waffle Cone (Plant-based)

  • Liquid Nitrogen Honey-Mascarpone Cheesecake with fresh honey, granulated honey, and honey mead-blueberry compote (Presented by National Honey Board) 

Beverages: 

  • Central 28 Beer Company Elderflower Pale Ale
  • Lemon-Elderflower Float: Lemon sorbet and Central 28 Beer Company Elderflower Pale Ale 

World Discovery 

BRUNCHCOT 

Near Test Track 

Food Items:

  • Avocado Toast with marinated tomatoes featuring Boursin Dairy-Free Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese on toasted ciabatta (Plant-based)

  • Shrimp and Grits: Blackened shrimp and cheddar cheese grits with tasso ham gravy, bell peppers, onions, and andouille sausage (New)

  • French Toast with cinnamon cereal cream and caramel sauce (New)

Beverages:

  • Fruit Cereal Shake: Vanilla soft-serve and fruit-flavored breakfast cereal (Non-alcoholic) 
  • 3 Daughters Brewing Coffee Blonde Ale
  • Peach Bellini: Sparkling wine and peach purée 

Refreshment Station Hosted by Coca-Cola

Near Test Track 

Beverages: 

  • Coca-Cola Cherry Float (Non-alcoholic) (New)
  • Coca-Cola Cherry Float Zero Sugar (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Connections Eatery  

Food Items:

  • Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich: Southern fried chicken sandwich with hot honey, red cabbage slaw, and pickles on a brioche bun 

  • Pizza Bianca: Two slices of freshly baked pizza topped with roasted wild mushrooms, garlic cream, mozzarella, cheese blend, truffle oil, and thyme (New)

Beverages: 

  • Garden Glimmer: Empress 1908 Gin, DOLE Pineapple Juice, lemon juice, and almond-flavored syrup (New)

The Citrus Blossom 

Odyssey 

Food Items:

  • Orange-Sesame Tempura Shrimp with orange-chile sauce 

  • 🥕Lumpia with plant-based pork, green papaya salad, and yuzu sweet-and-sour (Plant-based)

  • Cinnamon Beignets tossed in lemon sugar, lemon glaze, and honey mead-blueberry compote (New)

  • 🥕Lemon Tart with lemon curd, blood orange fluid gel, plant-based meringue, and raspberry powder (Plant-based)

Beverages:

  • Orange-Lemon Smoothie served in a Souvenir Orange Bird Sipper (Non-alcoholic) 
  • ACE Cider Orange Groves Hard Cider (New)
  • Central 28 Beer Company Grapefruit Pale Ale (New)
  • BrewDog Brewing Company Five Limes Cerveza (New)
  • Beverage Flight 

  • Key Lime Wine Slushy

World Showcase 

The Honey Bee-stro Hosted by National Honey Board Menu 

Walkway between the Imagination! Pavilion and World Showcase 

Food Items:

  • Chicken and Waffles: Crispy chicken and a sweet honey-bacon cornbread waffle with whipped honey butter and orange blossom honey

  • Honeycomb Bowl with herb quinoa, honey-whipped goat cheese, poached apples, and hot honey cauliflower topped with a honey tuile (New)

Beverages:

  • Frozen Peach Cobbler with streusel (Non-alcoholic) 
  • Brew Hub Nectar Bloom IPA (New)
  • Florida Orange Groves Winery Orange Blossom Honey Wine
  • Frozen Peach Cobbler with blueberry vodka and streusel

Pineapple Promenade

Near Port of Entry 

Food Items:

  • Spicy Hot Dog with pineapple chutney and plantain chips 
  • DOLE Whip Pineapple (Plant-based)

Beverages: 

  • Frozen Dessert Violet Lemonade: Minute Maid Premium Lemonade with desert pear and violet syrups (Non-alcoholic) 

  • Pineapple Float: DOLE Whip Pineapple and Fanta Pineapple (Non-alcoholic) 
  • Breckenridge Brewery Mountain Beach Tropical Session Sour (New)
  • Deschutes Brewery Tropical Fresh IPA (New)
  • Florida Orange Groves Winery Sparkling Pineapple Wine
  • Pineapple-Mango Cream Float: DOLE Whip Pineapple topped with Sōmrus Mango Cream Liqueur

Trowel & Trellis

Near Disney Traders 

Food Items:

  • Miso Cola-glazed Sticky Pork Ribs topped with spicy pickled peppers and peanuts (New)

  • Garden Vegetable Flatbread featuring Boursin Crumbles Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese topped with roasted vegetables and arugula salad (New)

  • Chocolate Mousse Terrarium with matcha crumb and chocolate soil 

Beverages:

  • Botanical Slush featuring Twinings Mango & Pineapple Herbal Tea with Minute Maid Passion Fruit Orange Guava Juice, Simply Fruit Punch, and simple syrup (Non-alcoholic) 
  • Keel Farms Garden Bloom Hard Cider (New)
  • Botanical Slush: Twinings Mango & Pineapple Herbal Tea, Minute Maid Passion Fruit Orange Guava Juice, Simply Fruit Punch, and simple syrup with Cruzan Mango Rum

Northern Bloom 

Canada 

Food Items:

  • Seared Scallops with french green beans, marble potatoes, and bacon vinaigrette 

  • Beef Tenderloin Tips with mushroom bordelaise, whipped potatoes, and garden vegetables 

  • Chocolate-Maple Whiskey Cake

Beverages:

  • Collective Arts Brewing Garden Shed Lager (New)
  • Collective Arts Brewing Grapefruit Lime Sour
  • Collective Arts Brewing Guava Gose (New)
  • Beer Flight 
  • Florida Orange Groves Winery Sparkling Blackberry Wine

Canada Popcorn Cart  

Canada 

Beverage: 

  • Blueberry-Ginger Smash: Canadian Club Whisky, blueberry, lemon, and ginger (New)

Yorkshire County Fish and Chips  

United Kingdom 

Beverage: 

  • English Garden: Fords Gin, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, Minute Maid Premium Lemonade, Minute Maid Apple Juice, and lemon juice topped with a cucumber (New)

Fleur de Lys  

France 

Food Items:

  • Croissant au Fromage de Chèvre, Herbes et Ail Rôtie: Croissant with goat cheese, herbs, and roasted garlic 

  • Canard Confit, Sauce Romarin et Champignons, Gâteau de Polenta aux Herbes: Pulled duck confit with rosemary-mushroom sauce and herbed polenta corn cake (New)

  • Tarte Aux Oignons Caramelises: Caramelized onions on a flaky pastry crust topped with bacon (New)

  • Beignet Caramélisé, Fourré Crème Vanille, Glacé au Caramel Fleur de Sel: Caramelized beignet filled with vanilla cream and glazed with caramel fleur de sel 

Beverages: 

  • Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc: Fruity white beer with citrus notes 
  • André Brunel Côtes du Rhône Blend
  • Guillaume Touton, Brut de Peche
  • La Vie en Rose Frozen Slush: Vodka, Grey Goose L’Orange Vodka, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, and white and red cranberry juices

La Isla Fresca 

Between France and Morocco

Food Items:

  • Jamaican Jerk Chicken with pigeon pea rice, roasted sweet plantains, and cinnamon butter 

  • Ceviche: Shrimp with mango, avocado, cucumber, lime, cilantro, tomato, and jalapeño served with plantain chips (New)

  • 🥕Coconut-Chocolate Flan Bizcocho: Chocolate cake, coconut custard, and passion fruit caramel (Plant-based)

Beverages: 

  • Citrus Slushy: Simply Lemonade, Simply Grapefruit, and simple syrup (Non-alcoholic) 
  • Bold Rock Paradise Orchard Hard Cider (New)
  • Florida Orange Groves Winery Hurricane Class 5 Tropical Sangria
  • Citrus Slushy: Simply Lemonade, Simply Grapefruit, simple syrup, and Don Q Limón Rum 

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina 

Morocco 

Food Items:

  • Moroccan Wrap with tomato-cucumber relish and garlic sauce served on warm Moroccan flatbread 
    • Chermoula Chicken 
    • Moroccan-spiced Lamb 
    • Plant-based Falafel (Plant-based)

  • Stone-baked Moroccan Bread with assorted dips 

  • Orange Blossom-Saffron Cake 

Beverages: 

  • Keel Farms Hibiscus Honeycrisp Hard Cider (New)
  • Bold Rock Blueberry Lemon Hard Cider (New)
  • Coppertail Brewing Co. Passion Fruit Basil Hard Cider (New)
  • Hard Cider Flight

  • Pomegranate Mimosa: Sparkling wine and pomegranate juice

Hanami 

Japan

Food Items:

  • Frushi: Strawberry, pineapple, and honeydew wrapped in coconut rice and soy wrap paper served with coconut cream sauce and toasted coconut 

  • Japanese Curry Bread: Golden, crispy fried bread filled with a fragrant Japanese vegetable curry (New)

  • Ramen Cup: Cold ramen noodle salad in a cup with fresh vegetables and grilled chicken served with yuzu-soy vinaigrette and chili oil 

Beverages: 

  • Minute Maid Strawberry Lemonade with popping strawberry boba (Non-alcoholic) (New)
  • 3 Daughters Brewing Strawberry Ichigo IPA
  • Peach Momo Plum Wine (New)
  • Sakura Beauty Sake (New)
  • Lavender Lemonade: Sake with lavender and Minute Maid Premium Lemonade (New)

Magnolia Terrace 

The American Adventure 

Food Items:

  • Blackened Shrimp Po’ Boy with lettuce, tomato, and Cajun rémoulade (New)

  • Grilled Gulf Oysters with andouille sausage butter and lemon 

  • Spicy Chicken Gumbo featuring BEN’S ORIGINAL Long Grain & Wild Rice with andouille sausage 

  • Bananas Foster Bread Pudding with a rum-caramel sauce 

Beverages: 

  • Southern Tier Brewing Company Early Bird Blackberry Lemonade Ale(New)
  • Copperpoint Brewing Co. Sweet Tea Amber Lager (New)
  • Keel Farms King Cake Hard Cider (New)
  • Beverage Flight 
  • Spiced Rum Cocktail: Spiced rum, coconut rum, Simply Fruit Punch, and Minute Maid Orange Juice

Block & Hans 

The American Adventure 

Beverage: 

  • Frozen Wildberry Limeade: Minute Maid Limeade, Minute Maid Strawberry Smoothie, and wildberry syrup with popping candy (Non-alcoholic) (Spirited version available with Tito’s Handmade Vodka) (New)

Funnel Cake

The American Adventure

Food Item:

  • Bananas Foster Funnel Cake: Funnel cake with banana-chocolate chip ice cream and powdered sugar topped with whipped cream, rum-caramel sauce, and a banana-cinnamon sugar dusting (New)

Primavera Kitchen  

Italy

Food Items:

  • Insalata di Pasta: Penne, apple, raisins, scallions, almonds, honey, and lemon dressing (Served chilled) (New)

  • Arancini: Risotto, beef ragoût, peas, parmesan, and tomato sauce (New)

  • Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake with ricotta cheese, raspberries, and sweet whipped cream (New)

Beverages: 

  • Peroni Pilsner
  • Prosecco
  • Moscato 
  • Sauvignon Blanc (New)
  • Italian Red Sangria
  • Italian-inspired Margarita with tequila and Fabrizia Blood Orange Liqueur 
  • Elderflower Sparkling Cocktail: Mint-infused elderflower liqueur, prosecco, and blood orange soda (New)

Bauernmarkt: Farmer’s Market 

Germany

Food Items:

  • 🥕Potato Pancakes with house-made applesauce (Plant-based)

  • Toasted Pretzel Bread topped with black forest ham and melted cheese 

  • Warm Cheese Strudel with berry compote

Beverages: 

  • Gaffel Kölsch
  • Stiegl Brewery Raspberry Radler
  • Weihenstephaner Hefe Weissbier
  • Beer Flight

  • Apfelschaumwein: Apple sparkling wine and apple liqueur

Sommerfest 

Germany 

Food Item:

  • Zwiebelkuchen mit Spargel: German onion cake with asparagus, caramelized onions, bacon, herbed goat cheese, and a savory custard (New)

Beverage: 

  • Blossom Spritz: St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, Sekt Sparkling Wine, and soda water topped with fresh mint and lime (New)

Refreshment Outpost Hosted by Coca-Cola

Outpost 

Food Items:

  • Nigerian Beef Pie with papaya syrup (New)

  • 🥕Seasonal Fruit Parfait with sweet chili sauce and DOLE Whip Mango (Plant-based)
  • Soft-serve in a Waffle Cone
    • Tangerine 
    • DOLE Whip Mango (Plant-based)

Beverages: 

  • Ice Cream Float: Tangerine soft-serve and Barq’s Red Creme Soda (Non-alcoholic) 
  • Carib Brewery Honeysuckle Hopped Wheat Ale (New)
  • Keel Farms Spicy Watermelon Hard Cider (New)
  • Ȯlōgy Brewing Co. Passion Fruit Dragon Slushhhhh (New)
  • Boyd & Blair Lavender Martini

Lan Yuan 

China

Food Items:

  • House-made Cheesy Crab Wontons: Fried wontons filled with cream cheese, celery, and imitation crab stick 

  • Sha Cha Beef Bao Bun filled with pan-fried beef, red onion, and jalapeño in Chinese sha cha peanut sauce (New)

  • Pan-fried Vegetable Dumplings filled with bok choy, carrot, shiitake mushroom, ginger, garlic, and sesame 

  • Tanghulu: Skewer of strawberries and grapes coated in candied sugar syrup (New)

Beverages: 

  • Mango Bubble Tea (Non-alcoholic) 
  • Brew Hub Honey Jasmine Lager
  • Dragon Dynasty: Baijiu spirit, light rum, dragon fruit syrup, piña colada mix, and soda water 
  • First Emperor: Vodka, ginger kombucha, strawberry syrup, and lime juice (New)
  • Tropical Moon: Vodka, triple sec liqueur, passion fruit syrup, soda water, and white boba pearls

Norway Beer Cart 

Norway 

Food Item:

  • Lemon Bolle: Cardamom bun filled with lemon curd and meringue (New)

Jardin de Fiestas 

Mexico 

Food Items:

  • Chilaquiles con Carne: Corn tortillas tossed in salsa ranchera and monterey jack with shaved rib-eye, poblano peppers, onions, queso fresco, and crema mexicana (New)

  • Taco de Calamar: Flour tortilla filled with crispy calamari, fried garlic, pasilla aïoli, and chives (New)

  • Flan de la Abuela: Creamy hazelnut-chocolate flan with vanilla crème anglaise (New)

Beverages: 

  • Craft Mexican Draft Beer
  • Flower Power Margarita: Dulce Vida Blanco Tequila, orange-pineapple juice, blackcurrant-lavender liqueur, and Empress 1908 Gin with a rose petal flower salt rim (New)
  • Spicy Mango Margarita: 100% de agave blanco tequila, reposado mezcal, tamarindo liqueur, mango purée, and lime-jalapeño juice with a chili-lime salt rim (New)

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company 

World Showcase (Near Canada) 

  • Very Berry Matcha Latte: Milk, strawberry syrup, and matcha topped with whipped cream (Non-alcoholic) (Spirited version available with Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur) (New)

  • Dubai Chocolate Frozen Cappuccino: Frozen cappuccino featuring Joffrey’s Coffee with pistachio syrup topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate sauce (Non-alcoholic) (New) (Spirited version available with Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur)

World Showcase (Near Disney Traders)

  • Very Berry Matcha Latte: Milk, strawberry syrup, and matcha topped with whipped cream (Non-alcoholic) (Spirited version available with Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur) (New)

Our Picks

Boy is there ever so much to choose from! Flower & Garden offers so many different flavors that definitely put you in a springtime mood. For this author, here are some of the items I’m most excited about:

  • EPCOT Farmers Feast – Blueberry Crumble Cake with blueberry-lemon zest soft-serve and blueberry compote
  • The Citrus Blossom – Cinnamon Beignets tossed in lemon sugar, lemon glaze, and honey mead-blueberry compote 
  • Trowel & Trellis – Miso Cola-glazed Sticky Pork Ribs topped with spicy pickled peppers and peanuts
  • Fleur de Lys – Tarte Aux Oignons Caramelises: Caramelized onions on a flaky pastry crust topped with bacon 

