Disney+ Perks: Enter For a Chance to Win a Trip to the Premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada 2"

Enter now through April 2nd.

Disney+ Perks is offering subscribers the chance to win a trip to the premiere of the highly anticipated high-fashion sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2

  • Have you ever wanted to attend a real Hollywood premiere? 
  • Well now Disney+ Perks is offering subscribers the chance to experience an all expense paid trip to attend the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2
  • Entering is free with your Disney+ subscription, which will award one person (and a guest) a 3 day/2 night trip to either Los Angeles, CA or New York, NY. 
  • The premiere’s location will be in one of those two cities, with the trip including hotel, airfare, roundtrip transport to the hotel, and $100 cash or cash equivalent. 
  • With a value of $2,960.00, you wont wanna miss entering to win this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be in the vicinity of THE Miranda Priestly. 
  • You can enter at the official Disney+ Perks website now through April 2nd at 8:59 AM PT. 
  • Winners will be notified shortly after, with the drawing taking place 2 hours after the conclusion of the Entry Period. 

  • The highly-anticipated sequel will see Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci reprise their roles from the 2006 hit film.
  • The Devil Wears Prada 2 is said to see Miranda Priestly (Streep) facing the decline of magazine publishing. Runway is suffering financially, and Priestly will turn to Emily Charlton for help. 
  • Emily, played by Emily Blunt in the original film, has risen from stressed-out assistant to a powerful executive at a luxury brand.
  • The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters on May 1st.

