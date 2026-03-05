Disney+ Perks: Enter For a Chance to Win a Trip to the Premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada 2"
Enter now through April 2nd.
Disney+ Perks is offering subscribers the chance to win a trip to the premiere of the highly anticipated high-fashion sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2.
What’s Happening:
- Have you ever wanted to attend a real Hollywood premiere?
- Well now Disney+ Perks is offering subscribers the chance to experience an all expense paid trip to attend the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2.
- Entering is free with your Disney+ subscription, which will award one person (and a guest) a 3 day/2 night trip to either Los Angeles, CA or New York, NY.
- The premiere’s location will be in one of those two cities, with the trip including hotel, airfare, roundtrip transport to the hotel, and $100 cash or cash equivalent.
- With a value of $2,960.00, you wont wanna miss entering to win this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be in the vicinity of THE Miranda Priestly.
- You can enter at the official Disney+ Perks website now through April 2nd at 8:59 AM PT.
- Winners will be notified shortly after, with the drawing taking place 2 hours after the conclusion of the Entry Period.
- The highly-anticipated sequel will see Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci reprise their roles from the 2006 hit film.
- The Devil Wears Prada 2 is said to see Miranda Priestly (Streep) facing the decline of magazine publishing. Runway is suffering financially, and Priestly will turn to Emily Charlton for help.
- Emily, played by Emily Blunt in the original film, has risen from stressed-out assistant to a powerful executive at a luxury brand.
- The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters on May 1st.
Read More Disney+:
- "Daredevil: Born Again" Meets Blaze: Try the New Limited Edition "Sweet Heat" Signature Pizza
- Review: Disney Jr.'s "BeddyByes" Is A Gentle and Relaxing Moment to Breathe In A Cacophony of Overstimulating Preschool Programming