Disney+ Perks: Enter For a Chance to Win a Trip to the Premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada 2"

Disney+ Perks is offering subscribers the chance to win a trip to the premiere of the highly anticipated high-fashion sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2.

What’s Happening:

Have you ever wanted to attend a real Hollywood premiere?

Well now Disney+ Perks is offering subscribers the chance to experience an all expense paid trip to attend the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Entering is free with your Disney+ subscription, which will award one person (and a guest) a 3 day/2 night trip to either Los Angeles, CA or New York, NY.

The premiere’s location will be in one of those two cities, with the trip including hotel, airfare, roundtrip transport to the hotel, and $100 cash or cash equivalent.

With a value of $2,960.00, you wont wanna miss entering to win this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be in the vicinity of THE Miranda Priestly.

You can enter at the official Disney+ Perks website now through April 2nd at 8:59 AM PT.

Winners will be notified shortly after, with the drawing taking place 2 hours after the conclusion of the Entry Period.

The highly-anticipated sequel will see Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci reprise their roles from the 2006 hit film.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is said to see Miranda Priestly (Streep) facing the decline of magazine publishing. Runway is suffering financially, and Priestly will turn to Emily Charlton for help.

Emily, played by Emily Blunt in the original film, has risen from stressed-out assistant to a powerful executive at a luxury brand.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters on May 1st.

