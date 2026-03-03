"Zootopia 2" Slithers Onto Disney+ Soon

The smash hit animated sequel opened in theaters last November.

Get ready to enter the world of Zootopia for the second time, as the massively successful sequel Zootopia 2 is coming to Disney+ in a little over a week!

What's Happening:

Rookie cops Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde team up for a hiss-terical undercover escapade in Zootopia 2, which is set to arrive on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 11.

The sequel joins Zootopia and Zootopia+ on Disney+, which together have been streamed over 805 million hours globally to date.

Zootopia 2 has received much acclaim and commercial success, recently receiving the BAFTA Award for Best Animated Feature, and becoming the highest-grossing animated Motion Picture Association release of all time with $1.85 billion worldwide.

The film is also making its way to digital platforms and home media, and our own Alex Reif got to talk to the cast and filmmakers about box office records, studio culture, and bringing the film home.

Alex also wrote a review of Zootopia 2, which he calls a perfect sequel – smart, funny and full of heart.

More Disney Movie News: