"ZOMBIES 5" Officially Greenlit for 2027 with Returning Stars Malachi Barton and Freya Skye

This is a developing story, more to come...

It’s official: ZOMBIES 5 is officially coming to Disney+ and Disney Channel in 2027 – and we’ve already got our first teaser.

What’s Happening:

A fifth installment of the hit Disney Channel franchise ZOMBIES has been greenlit for Disney+ and Disney Channel, with Malachi Barton and Freya Skye set to return to their breakout roles as Victor and Nova.

Also returning is Trevor Tordjman as Bucky, the beloved cheer captain and cousin of Addison from the original trilogy.

Franchise stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly return to executive produce.

Production is set to begin this spring in New Zealand, with an official title for the film to be announced at a later date.

Incidentally, Skye has a break in her tour schedule this spring and summer, with only one show set between March and September: a June show in Sydney.

Following the events of ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires, the newfound peace between the Daywalkers and Vampires is put to the test when a band of fierce mermaids arrives in Rayburn, making waves and casting a persuasive siren song to lure in new allies. Nova and Victor must unite their groups once more to discover what the mermaids are really after in order to protect the fragile harmony they worked so hard to build.

In addition to Barton and Skye returning as Victor and Nova, respectively, the film will also see the return of Swayam Bhatia as Vera, Julian Lerner as Ray, and Mekonnen Knife as Vargas from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires.

New to the franchise are a trio of mysterious mermaids: Diaana Babnicova as cool-girl Pearl, Taylor Oliver as bad-boy Fin, and Olive Mortimer as tech-wiz Sandy.

Emily Costtrici joins the cast as zombie Izzy, Zed’s zombie cousin and new transfer student.

Paul Hoen will return to direct and executive produce the new ZOMBIES film, as he has done for the four previous films.

The movie features next-level dance sequences, choreographed by Dondraico Johnson, and an original score composed by Tom Howe.

What They're Saying:

Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television: “ZOMBIES has become a defining franchise for the current generation. With each movie, we intentionally push the story somewhere new. Introducing mermaids in ZOMBIES 5 opens up a completely different dynamic, while staying true to the music, characters and themes of unity and acceptance that are at the heart of these films.”

More Disney Channel News: