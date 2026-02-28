“Dragon Striker” Preview: Check Out the New Series Ahead of its Debut at the Paris Manga & Sci Fi Show
No premiere date has been announced for the Disney Channel and Disney+ series.
Attendees at the upcoming Paris Manga & Sci-Fi Show have the opportunity to get a sneak peek at Disney’s upcoming animated series Dragon Striker.
What’s Happening:
- Back in 2022, Disney announced a new animated series Dragon Striker was set to head to Disney Channel and Disney+.
- Originally slated for 2024, the show eventually missed its release window, but has now been announced to release this year!
- Announced by Disney TVA on X, fans heading to next month's Paris Manga & Sci-Fi Show Sci-Fi Show will have the opportunity to get an exclusive preview of the upcoming series.
- Taking place on Saturday March 14th from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM, fans will also get to check out the series alongside the creative team.
- Dragon Striker takes place in a magical world where kids compete in a spell-powered sport similar to soccer.
- The story follows a 12-year-old boy named Key who dreams of becoming a top player.
- When Key discovers he may have the rare and powerful “Dragon Striker” ability, he joins an underdog team at a prestigious academy to train and compete.
- The series blends anime-inspired action, fantasy world-building, and coming-of-age themes.
- No trailer for the series has been announced nor has any of the voice cast.
