“Dragon Striker” Preview: Check Out the New Series Ahead of its Debut at the Paris Manga & Sci Fi Show

No premiere date has been announced for the Disney Channel and Disney+ series.

Attendees at the upcoming Paris Manga & Sci-Fi Show have the opportunity to get a sneak peek at Disney’s upcoming animated series Dragon Striker.

What’s Happening:

Back in 2022, Disney announced a new animated series Dragon Striker was set to head to Disney Channel and Disney+.

Originally slated for 2024, the show eventually missed its release window, but has now been announced to release this year!

Announced by Disney TVA on X, fans heading to next month's Paris Manga & Sci-Fi Show Sci-Fi Show will have the opportunity to get an exclusive preview of the upcoming series.

Taking place on Saturday March 14th from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM, fans will also get to check out the series alongside the creative team.

https://x.com/disneytva/status/2027428517412020593?s=46

Dragon Striker takes place in a magical world where kids compete in a spell-powered sport similar to soccer.

The story follows a 12-year-old boy named Key who dreams of becoming a top player.

When Key discovers he may have the rare and powerful “Dragon Striker” ability, he joins an underdog team at a prestigious academy to train and compete.

The series blends anime-inspired action, fantasy world-building, and coming-of-age themes.

No trailer for the series has been announced nor has any of the voice cast.

Read More Disney+: