Disneynature Shares a First-Look at their Upcoming Film "Orangutan"

Catch it on Disney+ this Earth Day.

Ahead of Disneynature’s upcoming Earth Day release of Orangutan, get a first look at stills from the upcoming nature film.

What’s Happening:

Disney has released new first-look images for Disneynature’s upcoming film Orangutan.

Narrated by Josh Gad, the story follows Indah, a young orangutan preparing to leave her family and live independently.

Set to premiere on Disney+ on April 22, 2026 (Earth Day), director Mark Linfield shared “After directing wildlife shows all over the world for the past 30 years, I can honestly say orangutans are my absolute favourite animal! They’re gentle, funny, smart and always surprising. Josh Gad’s narration has really captured their spirit and the camera team managed to film a whole new side of their lives that viewers won’t have seen before. I can’t wait for people to watch this one.”

The documentary is set in the rainforest canopy of Southeast Asia and showcases a vibrant orangutan community.

Orangutan is also co-directed by Vanessa Berlowitz, and produced by Linfield, Berlowitz, and Roy Conli.

The original score is composed by Nitin Sawhney.

The film features close-up wildlife footage, action sequences, and intimate moments in the jungle environment.

Josh Gad in the Recording Booth:

Beyond his role in Orangutan, Josh Gad was also in the recording booth recently for another major Disney project.

Earlier this month, Josh Gad shared on Instagram that he is back at Walt Disney Animation Studios recording voice work for Frozen III.

The film is expected to release Thanksgiving weekend 2027.

Read More Disney+: