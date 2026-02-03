Olaf's Back! Josh Gad Begins Voice Work for "Frozen III"

The sequel is set to release Thanksgiving weekend in 2027.

We are getting closer to heading back to Arendelle, as Olaf actor Josh Gad shares he has started doing voice work for Frozen III.

What’s Happening:

While Frozen III (and Frozen IV) have been announced for years now, Disney has remained fairly tight lipped about the highly anticipated projects.

However, we are getting closer to taking a trip back to Arendelle as Josh Gad has shared an update on Instagram.

The Olaf actor, who is confirmed to be back for both of the future films, has begun doing voice work at Walt Disney Animation Studios for the third Frozen installment, hinting at where the film is in development.

The picture shows off writer and co-director Jennifer Lee (who wasn’t initially set to direct the film), co-director Trent Correy, and producer Christina Chen.

The quartet can be seen throwing up the number 3 in celebration of the film, with Gad holding an Olaf plush and Olaf illustrations in the background.

As of right now, there isn’t much information surrounding the plot of the upcoming film.

What we do know is the main voice cast, including Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel, have all signed $60 million deals to return for the two films.

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez are also both set to return to write the music for the films.

Frozen III is planned for a Thanksgiving 2027 release timeframe.

