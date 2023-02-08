“Toy Story,” “Frozen” and “Zootopia” Sequels in the Works for Disney

During today’s earnings call, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger announced that Disney is currently working on sequels for the Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia franchises.

Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that Disney fans can expect to see Toy Story 5 , Frozen 3 and Zootopia 2 in the future.

, the latest installment in the iconic franchise, debuted in 2019 and resulted in the beloved toys parting ways. The four Toy Story films have earned more than a combined $3 billion in the box office, or roughly $760 million per film.

also hit theaters in 2019 and left us with Anna as the queen of Arendelle while Elsa further explores the origins of her powers. The two Frozen films earned more than a combined $2.7 billion in the box office.

hit theaters back in 2016 and introduced us to Nick Wilde and officer Judy Hopps, as well as the animal-run city. Zootopia also brought in more than $1 billion in the box office during its theatrical run.

also brought in more than $1 billion in the box office during its theatrical run. Combined, these franchises have brought in nearly $7 billion in box office earnings alone, so it’s not a big surprise that Disney would explore future sequels.

No details, like timelines or potential returning casts, are known at this time, but we will be sure to update you when Disney makes announcements regarding these films.

For now, you can watch all of the existing installments in these franchises on Disney+