Get A Glimpse of A "Zootopia 2" Home Media Bonus Feature With Newly Released Deleted Scene
The home media release is just days (or weeks) away, depending what format you prefer.
Fans of Zootopia 2 can now get a glimpse of what bonus features await them when the home media release of the smash hit film arrives.
What’s Happening:
- As we get closer to the home media release of the Walt Disney Animation Studios hugely successful film, Zootopia 2, we’re also getting a peek into some of the new bonus features, including a first look at a deleted scene.
- ABC’s On The Red Carpet has the exclusive on the new scene, which can be seen over at their page. In the scene, we see an alternate opening to the smash hit film, where Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) and Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) catch a jewelry smuggler at the airport. In the final version of the film, the scene played out at the docks. The scene is not final either, told in animatics and story sketches with the vocal dub. It’s a fun glimpse into the animation process, though it might be a bit jarring for fans who don’t typically deep dive into animated bonus features.
- The deleted scene - titled “Where Are They Now?” - will be among the bonus features on the home release of the film, which will be available on digital platforms on January 27th. On March 3rd, the physical media release will arrive, with the film being released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD.
- For more about the special features that are coming to these releases, check out our original post announcing the home media release of Zootopia 2.
- In Zootopia 2, we reunite with Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps as they take on a new mission, finding themselves on an intense case with Gary De’Snake (Ke Huy Quan) and venturing into new parts of Zootopia, and testing their partnership like never before.
- Zootopia 2 arrived in theaters back in November, and has since become the highest grossing MPA film of all time, knocking the title out of the hands of Pixar Animation Studios’ Inside Out 2. The film has also become the 9th biggest film ever worldwide.
