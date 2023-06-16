Jennifer Lee Not Returning to Direct “Frozen 3”

Jennifer Lee, co-director of both Frozen films and the Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, will not be returning to direct the third Frozen film, according to The Wrap.

What’s Happening:

Lee revealed that she will not be directing Frozen 3 during a conversation with The Wrap at this year’s Annecy Animation Festival. “I can’t say where we are with Frozen 3 . All our stories are driven by the artists in the studio. Where we’re going with Frozen did not come from me. It came from an incredible person. That’s a new piece, I’ve told no one. And I’ve been blown away by it and I’m just having a blast with that team,” she said.

during a conversation with The Wrap at this year’s Annecy Animation Festival. Lee will however be working in an advisory/mentor capacity with the unannounced filmmakers of the third film. “I’m doing what I do with all the other projects,” Lee said. “It’s really fun on Frozen ,…cause we’ve lived the world for awhile together and a lot of the artists in the studio grew up with that film too, both of them, and have been there the whole way…They kinda own them as much as anyone else.”

Plans for a third Frozen film were announced back in February Toy Story and Zootopia .

film were and . The two Frozen films earned more than a combined $2.7 billion in the box office.

films earned more than a combined $2.7 billion in the box office. Both Frozen and Frozen II are available to stream on Disney+