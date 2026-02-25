Agent P Goes "Under C" Once Again to Stop Winter Games-Wrecking Wolf in Latest Disney Channel Short
Perfect for the recent athletic events that took place.
The latest edition of the new short form series, Agent P Under C, has arrived and we're revisiting some favorite winter games (so to speak) and a nefarious, cocoa-dealing, wolf.
What’s Happening:
- The latest installment of the new Disney Television Animation short-form series, Agent P Under C, has arrived, and this time we’re hitting the slopes!
- This time, Perry is after Lupo the wolf, who is giving out free (but cold!) hot cocoa to the athletes of the Tri-State games.
- Aside from the atrocity, he’s also using the cocoa as a distraction to steal their valuable medals to sell them.
- What follows is a raucous chase that sees Perry/Agent P pursue the wolf through the icy slopes and winter games, perfectly timed for another event that just took place on the world stage.
- You can check out the full short below.
- This is the second in a new short-form series has debuted from Disney Television Animation on Disney Channel, giving a popular character from Phineas and Ferb his own title.
- The short form series, Agent P Under C, sees Perry the Platypus AKA Agent P take on the A.N.A.T.H.E.M.A. (The Alliance of Nefarious Animals That Has An Exceptionally Memorable Acronym).
- Previously, we've seen Agent P stop the crashing of a concert performed by pop sensation D+VA (pronounced 'Diva') who sounds an awful lot like Disney Channel star Kylie Cantrall.
- While these shorts are premiering intermittently on Disney Channel, additional entries of Agent P Under C are available on Disney+.
