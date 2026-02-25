Agent P Goes "Under C" Once Again to Stop Winter Games-Wrecking Wolf in Latest Disney Channel Short

Perfect for the recent athletic events that took place.

The latest edition of the new short form series, Agent P Under C, has arrived and we're revisiting some favorite winter games (so to speak) and a nefarious, cocoa-dealing, wolf.

What’s Happening:

The latest installment of the new Disney Television Animation short-form series, Agent P Under C, has arrived, and this time we’re hitting the slopes!

This time, Perry is after Lupo the wolf, who is giving out free (but cold!) hot cocoa to the athletes of the Tri-State games.

Aside from the atrocity, he’s also using the cocoa as a distraction to steal their valuable medals to sell them.

What follows is a raucous chase that sees Perry/Agent P pursue the wolf through the icy slopes and winter games, perfectly timed for another event that just took place on the world stage.

You can check out the full short below.

This is the second in a new short-form series has debuted from Disney Television Animation on Disney Channel, giving a popular character from Phineas and Ferb his own title.

The short form series, Agent P Under C, sees Perry the Platypus AKA Agent P take on the A.N.A.T.H.E.M.A. (The Alliance of Nefarious Animals That Has An Exceptionally Memorable Acronym).

Previously, we've seen Agent P stop the crashing of a concert performed by pop sensation D+VA (pronounced 'Diva') who sounds an awful lot like Disney Channel star Kylie Cantrall.

While these shorts are premiering intermittently on Disney Channel, additional entries of Agent P Under C are available on Disney+.