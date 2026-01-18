"Agent P Under C" Arrives, Launching New Short Form Series Featuring "Phineas and Ferb" Favorite
The new short series joins the ranks of others on the network.
Head back to the Tri-State area for a new short-form animated series on Disney Channel with the inaugural edition of Agent P Under C.
What’s Happening:
- A new short series has debuted from Disney Television Animation on Disney Channel, giving a popular character from Phineas and Ferb his own short form title.
- The short form series, Agent P Under C, has arrived and the first entry sees Perry take on the A.N.A.T.H.E.M.A. (The Alliance of Nefarious Animals That Has An Exceptionally Memorable Acronym) as they plant one of their agents, Venoma, into a spectacle.
- Turns out, there is a big concert happening featuring the pop star, D+VA (pronounced like Diva), and she is planning to dance with a snake. The snake happens to be Venoma, who’s poisonous venom can be used for mind control, which is why they intend to bite the pop star and hypnotize the crowd.
- D+VA (who happens to sound an awful lot like Disney Channel star Kylie Cantrall), is saved by Perry the Platypus, AKA Agent P, who is undercover (Under C, get it?).
- Check out the whole adventure in the new short below.
- Perry the Platypus is funny, cool, secretly heroic, and one of the reasons Phineas and Ferb remains so popular, and returned for a fifth season after many years.
- The new season of Phineas & Ferb recently wrapped up, but it followed the titular inventive step brothers as they tackle another 104 days of summer. Candace is more determined than ever to finally bust her little brothers while their pet platypus, Perry, continues to lead a double life as the suave Agent P – whose sole mission is to thwart Dr. Doofenshmirtz from taking over the Tristate area.
- The new short form series, Agent P Under C, joins a number of other animated short form series from Disney Television Animation for Disney Channel - including Chibi Tiny Tales, Broken Karaoke, Theme Song Takeover, Disney Road Trip, How NOT to Draw, and others.
- You can also catch this short, and others in the new short-form series on Disney+.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com