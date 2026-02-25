Members Only Launches ‘On Call’ Collection Inspired by "Scrubs" Revival
In celebration of the highly anticipated revival of Scrubs, lifestyle brand Members Only has teamed up with the series for the new On Call Collection, a capsule wardrobe inspired by life inside (and outside) Sacred Heart Hospital.
Each piece from the collection reflects the characters who defined a generation of medical comedy. The result is elevated essentials designed to transition seamlessly from professional settings to post-shift hangouts. The ON-SHIFT side of the collection is built for moments when presentation matters most. Think structured layers, refined outerwear, and versatile pieces that feel just as appropriate in a hospital corridor as they do in a boardroom. The OFF-SHIFT pieces embrace casual comfort, ideal for happy hour with your crew and casual nights out. Let’s take a look at some pieces from the collection:
ON-SHIFT
Brighton 3-Pocket Scrub Top - $53
London Jogger Scrub Pants - $66
Ravenna 2-Pocket Scrub Top - $53
Valencia Jogger Scrub Pants - $66
Women's Cable Knit Cardigan - $98
Men's Polo Shirt -$48
Women's Classic Iconic Racer Jacket (Slim Fit) - $108
Men's Classic Iconic Racer Jacket - $108
Women's Soft Suede Iconic Oversized Jacket - $372
Men's Soft Suede Iconic Jacket - $372
OFF-SHIFT
Men's JC Polo Cable Sweater - $88
Women's Satin Bomber Jacket - $128
Men’s Golf Trousers - $68
Women's Taylor Double Zipper Pullover Oversized Hoodie - $98
In a fitting tribute to the real-life heroes who inspired the show, healthcare professionals can save 20% on the collection using code: ONCALL20. The promotion is valid from February 19, 2026, through March 31, 2026.
