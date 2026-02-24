ABC's "Scrubs" Revival Series Holds Premiere Event at Academy Museum in Los Angeles

The stars and creative talent were present for the celebration.

Are you super psyched for the return of Scrubs tomorrow on ABC? Then you're going to want to check out some photos from the premiere event that the Disney-owned television network (and the Hulu streaming service) held for the revival series this week in Los Angeles. Scroll down for more.

What's happening:

ABC and Hulu hosted a premiere event for the Scrubs revival series at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California on Monday, September 23.

In attendance were stars Zach Braff (J.D.), Donald Faison (Turk), Sarah Chalke (Elliot), Michael James Scott (role to be revealed), David Gridley (Blake), Neil Flynn (Janitor), Judy Reyes (Carla), Amanda Morrow (Dashana), Jacob Dudman (Asher), Ava Bunn (Samantha), Andy Ridings (Wes), Rachel Bilson (Charlie), John C. McGinley (Dr. Cox), Vanessa Bayer (Sibby), Taran Killam (Jimmy), and Layla Mohammadi (Amara), plus members of the sitcom's creative team.

Check out photos below from the event below.

Scrubs will debut with its first two new episodes tomorrow evening, Wednesday, February 25, on ABC. Then the episodes will stream on Hulu the following day.

More Scrubs News: