Celebrate the Return of ABC's "Scrubs" with Scrub Daddy's Scrub-In Bundle of Themed Sponges

Now's your chance to "scrub in" like the doctors (and interns) of New Sacred Heart Hospital.

This week, after more than 15 years, the cast of Scrubs is returning to ABC with new episodes of the popular medical sitcom. And now you can make everyday household chores feel like hanging out with J.D., Turk, and Elliot thanks to a new Scrubs-themed sponge bundle from Scrub Daddy. See below for further details.

What's happening:

Scrub Daddy has teamed up with Scrubs to create a new sponge bundle inspired by the series.

The set of three sponges includes "Your Official Uniform," plus sponges "Inspired by the Heart and Soul of the Series" and "Inspired by Everyone's Taxidermied Best Friend," better known as Rowdy.

Pick up your Scrubs sponges bundle for $14.99 by visiting the official Scrub Daddy website.

Scrubs premieres this Wednesday evening, February 26 on ABC. You can also stream new episodes of the series the following day, exclusively via Hulu.

