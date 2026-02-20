TV Review: ‘Scrubs’ (2026) – A Comforting Return to Sacred Heart With the Right Dose of Something New

After sixteen years away, Scrubs returns with the impossible task of being both familiar and new—and somehow pulls it off with the confidence of a seasoned attending. The revival plays less like a reinvention and more like a tenth season arriving fashionably late. In the best way, it feels like the same show fans loved, just aged into its own next chapter.

What made Scrubs special in the first place is still baked into every scene: the zany humor, the imaginative cutaways, the surreal dream fantasies, and the emotional gut-punches that remind you this is still a show about the realities of working in medicine. J.D. (Zach Braff), Turk (Donald Faison), and Elliot (Sarah Chalke) remain the emotional center of the series, now stepping into mentor roles that mirror the very first season—an intentional full-circle moment that works surprisingly well. The show doesn’t pretend they’re unchanged, but it also doesn’t overcorrect. They’re older, wiser, and still lovable goofballs.

The revival’s biggest swing—introducing a brand-new cohort of interns—turns out to be one of its greatest strengths. J.D. now leads his own medical group, wrangling influencer-turned-intern Samantha Tosh (Ava Bunn), sweet and queasy Asher Green (Jacob Dudman), and confident heartthrob Blake Lewis (David Gridley). Turk oversees the surgical side with overanxious Amara Hadi (Layla Mohammadi) and perpetually frustrated Dashana Trainor (Amanda Morrow).

Crucially, the new cast isn’t just there to reflect the old one. They bring their own energy and comedic rhythm—enough to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the legacy characters without ever feeling like replacements. The revival is smart in how it lets them stumble, learn, and slowly carve out their place at Sacred Heart.

One of the show’s most delightful additions is Vanessa Bayer as Sibby from HR—a character who feels like an instant classic. Bayer leans into her signature awkward SNL-honed charm, navigating the absurdities of hospital life while diplomatically insisting on proper workplace conduct. Every scene with her feels like the show discovering a new comedic toy.

In an era overflowing with revivals that rely on winks and “remember this?” references, Scrubs stands out because it simply… continues. It’s less interested in recreating the past than in evolving it, maintaining Bill Lawrence’s signature blend of heart and absurdity without sanding off any edges. The show held its own against an overcrowded sitcom landscape during its original run; interestingly, in today’s sparse multi-camera/half-hour comedy environment, it feels even more refreshing.

If you loved Scrubs then, you’ll love it now. And if you’re new to Sacred Heart, this revival is a surprisingly welcoming place to start.

I give the Scrubs revival 5 out of 5 Todd High-Fives.

The first two episodes of Scrubs premiere back-to-back Wednesday, February 25th at 8pm ET/PT on ABC, with next-day streaming on Hulu.

