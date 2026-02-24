Just one day until "Scrubs" makes its grand return to ABC!

We're just one day away from the highly-anticipated return of Scrubs, and to get fans excited, ABC has released the new title sequence.

What's Happening:

The return of Scrubs to TV means a new title sequence, which is an updated version of the show's original and beloved title sequence, making use of the song “Superman” by Lazlo Bane.

The fresh intro includes characters John “J.D.” Dorian (Zach Braff), Christopher Turk (Donald Faison) and Elliot Reid (Sarah Chalke), alongside a new class of interns, as they each walk toward the show's iconic Scrubs x-ray image.

For reference, here's a look at the show's original title sequence.

Set firmly in the modern day, the Scrubs revival reunites audiences with familiar faces while opening the doors to a new class of interns navigating the chaos of hospital life. Medicine may have evolved, technology may have changed, and today’s interns definitely aren’t the same, but at the center of it all, J.D. and Turk’s bromance remains intact.

The series premieres with a two-episode debut on Wednesday, February 25, airing on ABC and streaming next day on Hulu.

Our own Alex Reif reviewed the returning series, calling it "a comforting return to Sacred Heart with the right dose of something new."

Alex also had the chance to talk with Ava Bunn, David Gridley and Jacob Dudman, the new interns of the Scrubs revival.

More ABC News: