Star-Studded Showdown: "Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars" Reveals Returning Celebrity Contestants
Is your favorite celebrity coming back? Find out below!
ABC has revealed the line-up of returning celebrities competing in Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars.
What's Happening:
- Hosted by Ken Jennings, Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars features the brightest stars putting their best brain forward for a chance to win $1 million for a charity of their choice.
- The All-Stars lineup includes all three prior Celebrity Jeopardy! champions — Ike Barinholtz (S1), Lisa Ann Walter (S2), and W. Kamau Bell (S3) — who will attempt to defend their titles against 18 of their most competitive fellow stars. These three champions will be seeded directly into the tournament semifinals.
- The other competing stars include Margaret Cho, Macaulay Culkin, Rachel Dratch, Mark Duplass, Sean Gunn, Mina Kimes, Cynthia Nixon, Katie Nolan, Patton Oswalt, Andy Richter, Mo Rocca, Ray Romano, Tim Simons, Mira Sorvino, Robin Thede, Jackie Tohn, Steven Weber and Roy Wood Jr.
- The Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars Tournament will air across 10 hourlong episodes consisting of six quarterfinals, three semifinals and one final.
- Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars premieres Friday, March 13 (8:00 p.m. ET/PT) on ABC, streaming next day on Hulu.
